A fire outbreak on Monday affected a recycling site, a residential building and a church in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said.

The agency said it received a distress call at about 1:08 p.m. regarding the incident at No. 15, Pipeline Road, off Ekoro Road, Abule Egba.

In a statement posted on X, the agency’s Controller General, Margaret Adeseye, said firefighting crews from the Agege and Abesan fire stations were immediately mobilised and deployed to the scene.

She said preliminary findings indicated that the fire started in an open space used for local recycling activities before spreading to a nearby bungalow and a church.

“One adult female suffered shock at the scene and was stabilised by emergency responders. No fatality was recorded,” Ms Adeseye said.

She added that the fire was brought under control and that investigations were ongoing to determine its cause.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has urged residents to adhere strictly to fire safety regulations, reiterating its commitment to protecting lives and property.

Recent fire incidents

The Abule Egba incident comes amid recurring fire outbreaks across parts of Lagos, particularly in densely populated residential and commercial areas.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that in the early hours of Wednesday, a fire gutted several shops in a storey shopping complex beside the Ikotun Roundabout.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said it received a distress call at about 12:22 a.m., adding that firefighters arrived at the scene within 10 minutes.

Ms Adeseye said the fire involved a shopping complex comprising 24 shops, many of which housed electronic goods worth millions of naira.

Firefighting teams from the Enigbo, Isolo and Ijegun fire stations deployed foam and water appliances to contain the blaze, while police officers provided security at the scene.

The fire was successfully extinguished with no casualties recorded. Preliminary findings, according to the fire service, linked the incident to an electrical surge caused by negligence.

Less than 72 hours earlier, another fire outbreak had affected parts of Arena Market in the Bolade area of Oshodi.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority confirmed the incident. At the same time, the fire service said crews from the Bolade, Ilupeju, Ikeja and Alausa fire stations responded within five minutes and contained the fire.

Ms Adeseye said the fire affected 10 container shops arranged in two rows. No casualty was recorded, while the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

Ongoing recovery on Lagos Island

Meanwhile, recovery operations are continuing at the Great Nigeria Insurance Plaza in the Balogun Market area of Lagos Island, which was gutted by fire on 24 December.

The Lagos State Government said emergency responders were deployed immediately after the fire alert was received.

Providing an update, the government said eight males, including a firefighter, were rescued with varying degrees of injuries and taken to hospitals.

It added that five other persons who sustained minor injuries were treated at the scene and discharged.

The government confirmed fatalities, saying one adult female and two adult males were recovered dead from the rubble, while three other persons were reported to have been burnt in the inferno.

Emergency responders remain at the site, conducting coordinated search, rescue and recovery operations.

Fire outbreaks have remained frequent in major Lagos markets and residential corridors, prompting repeated calls by authorities for improved electrical safety and stricter fire prevention measures.