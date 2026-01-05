Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, to stay out of Rivers politics.

Mr Wike gave the warning during his “thank you” visit to Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Basiru had, on Sunday, warned the party’s National Vice-Chairman, South-South, Victor Giadom, to stop disrespecting Governor Siminalayi Fubara to please Mr Wike.

Mr Basiru’s warning was prompted by Mr Giadom’s comments on 30 December 2025, during Mr Wike’s ‘thank you’ visit to Gokana Local Government Area, where Mr Giadom referred to Governor Fubara as a “so-called governor”.

Mr Giadom was also quoted as saying that for Mr Fubara to get anything in the state, he must go through the FCT minister.

Mr Wike, while taking exception to Mr Basiru’s comments, asked Mr Giadom to tell the APC scribe to stay clear of Rivers politics “for his own good”.

“Tell your national secretary to leave Rivers alone, and don’t take our support for Mr President for granted.

“You have to be careful of the statement you made,” he said.

The former Rivers governor also warned those “meddling” in the politics of the state, because of the N600 billion in the state treasury, to stay clear.

He stated that when the people of the state were struggling to support President Bola Tinubu in 2023, nobody supported them.

The minister, who described Rivers as “a no go area”, warned those he described as greedy politicians to stay away from the state.

“Take the one you have taken and stop making unnecessary comments.

“We have taken a decision to support Mr President and that is exactly what we are doing. When we agreed to support Tinubu in 2023, nobody forced us.

“Now, food is ready, and everybody is coming, but when it was hot, nobody was saying anything. Leave Rivers state alone,” he warned.

The FCT minister thanked the people of Oyigbo, noting that there was no time he “begged” them for “something” and they did not oblige.

Earlier, the Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Council, Okechukwu Agara, expressed his people’s gratitude to the minister for all he had done for them.

“For all that you have done for us, we will continue to support you. Just say the word, we will hear and will do exactly what you want us to do,” Mr Agara said.

Also, Felix Nweke, representing Tai, Oyigbo and Eleme Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, assured Mr Wike that the council area would continue to support him, any day, any time.

Mr Nweke alleged that development in the area had stagnated since Mr Wike left office as governor in 2023.

Chairman of Renewed Hope in the state, Desmond Akawor, said that the absence of development in the area was “very unfortunate”.

“Things will get better with the expected change of leadership in 2027,” Mr Akawor said.

Background: Rivers power feud

Governor Fubara and Mr Wike, once close allies, fell out months after Mr Fubara assumed office, triggering a deep political crisis in Rivers State. The rift has polarised party structures and spilled into national party politics, with both camps mobilising support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mr Wike, a member of the PDP, is embarking on political tours across Rivers’ 23 local government areas, a move widely interpreted as an effort to block Mr Fubara’s re-election bid.

About a week before the Gokana incident, Mr Basiru led members of the APC National Executive Committee to Port Harcourt, where they publicly endorsed Mr Fubara for a second term — a gesture that does not sit well with Mr Wike’s camp.

At an event in Port Harcourt, Mr Wike, who opposes Governor Fubara’s second-term bid, threw jabs at the members of the APC, saying, “Abuja politicians are only after Rivers’ money.”

About two days ago, Mr Wike publicly opposed Mr Fubara’s second-term bid, likening the success of Mr Fubara’s reelection bid to his (Wike’s) political death.

(NAN)