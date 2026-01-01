The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese (APC, Benue), has said the most significant challenges faced by the 10th House in 2025 were largely internal, driven by disputes and pressures that, in previous assemblies, could have fractured the Green Chamber.

Mr Agbese cited the controversy surrounding alleged discrepancies between tax laws passed by the National Assembly and the versions later gazetted as one of the most critical tests of the House’s institutional credibility.

He also said controversies over recruitment into the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), members’ welfare, constituency project implementation, and the handling of the state of emergency declaration in Rivers State subjected the House to intense strain, testing its cohesion and leadership capacity.

In a statement on Wednesday, the lawmaker described 2025 as a defining year for the House, noting that the survival of the institution depended largely on how its leadership managed internal disagreements rather than external opposition.

According to him, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen’s leadership style, marked by restraint, consultation, and strict adherence to parliamentary rules, prevented disagreements from escalating into full-blown crises.

“Despite the many challenges we encountered in 2025, Speaker Abbas justified his leadership. He proved that leadership is not about convenience, but about standing on truth and making sacrifices for the collective good of the institution and the country.

“There were issues in 2025 that, if it were to be in the past, would have broken the unity of the House. But under Speaker Abbas, those issues did not escalate because he placed the institution above personal or sectional interests,” he said.

Addressing the controversy over alleged alterations of the gazetted tax laws, which are said to be different from what the National Assembly approved, Mr Agbese noted that it was one of the challenging tests of leadership for the speaker.

He described the incident as a defining moment for the 10th House, stressing how the leadership handled the issue and demonstrated institutional maturity, especially after the concern was formally raised on the floor of the House by Abdulsamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto).

According to him, Mr Tajudeen moved swiftly by constituting a seven-member ad hoc committee to investigate the discrepancies and report back to the House, rather than dismissing or downplaying the claims.

Mr Agbese added that the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly also directed the Clerk to commence the re-gazetting of the tax laws to ensure alignment with what lawmakers actually passed.

“This shows responsive leadership,” he said. “The National Assembly, as the custodian of legislative authority, has responded not with defensiveness or evasion, but with institutional sobriety. The leadership of both Chambers has activated the very safeguards that give law its moral and legal force: verification, certification, and transparency. This is not an act of weakness. It is the essence of legislative strength.”

Mr Agbese, pointing to the controversy surrounding recruitment into the NASC, recalled that the issue generated strong emotions and sharp divisions among lawmakers.

“The NASC employment controversy almost turned the parliament against itself. Emotions were high, interests were conflicting, and pressure was intense. But the speaker handled it with wisdom and maturity, ensuring that the House did not descend into chaos,” he said.

Mr Agbese said the speaker’s insistence on due process and dialogue helped calm tensions, allowing grievances to be addressed without undermining the authority or stability of the House.

On members’ welfare and constituency project concerns, the deputy spokesperson said the leadership again adopted a patient approach, even as lawmakers openly expressed frustrations.

“Members’ welfare and constituency projects are sensitive issues. They touch directly on our responsibilities to our constituents. Speaker Abbas ensured that these matters were addressed through engagements and transparency, rather than confrontation,” he said.

He also pointed to the handling of the state of emergency declaration in Rivers State as a major institutional test, stressing that the House acted strictly within constitutional and procedural boundaries.

“On the issue of the state of emergency in Rivers State, our rule book was our guiding principle. Speaker Abbas ensured that emotions were set aside and that decisions were taken in line with the Constitution and the Standing Orders of the House,” he said.

According to him, the speaker’s approach helped prevent the issue from polarising lawmakers along partisan or regional lines, thereby preserving the integrity of the House.

Mr Agbese said Mr Tajudeen emerged stronger in 2025 after navigating a combination of political, institutional and leadership challenges, insisting that the House remains committed to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

“Speaker Abbas has shown that leadership is about service, sacrifice and accountability. In 2025, he passed every test placed before him, not for personal glory, but for the stability of the House and the progress of our democracy,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the speaker’s leadership style going into 2026 and beyond would continue to guide the House through future challenges, reinforcing its role as the people’s parliament.