The House of Representatives has reaffirmed its commitment to due process and legislative integrity amid growing controversy over alleged discrepancies between tax reform laws passed by the National Assembly and the versions gazetted and made public by the federal government.

The position of the House was contained in a press release issued on Friday and signed by the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi.

This followed heightened public debate over the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025.

The statement came against the backdrop of a resolution by the House on Thursday,18 December, to set up a seven-member ad hoc committee to investigate the matter.

The committee was constituted after Abdulsamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto) raised the issue during plenary the previous day under a point of order bordering on legislative privilege.

Mr Dasuki had told lawmakers that provisions contained in the gazetted tax laws were different from what was debated and approved on the floor of the House, arguing that the development amounted to a violation of his legislative rights and raised serious concerns about the integrity of the lawmaking process.

According to the House, public commentary has centred on the harmonisation of bills passed separately by the Senate and the House of Representatives, the documents transmitted to the president for assent, and the versions of the Acts eventually published in the Official Gazette of the federal government.

Mr Rotimi said the House wished to assure Nigerians that the issues are being addressed strictly within the constitutional and statutory remit of the National Assembly.

“The Ad Hoc Committee, alongside other relevant Committees of the National Assembly, working in collaboration with the Management of the National Assembly, is undertaking an institutional review to establish the sequence of events and to identify any factors that may have contributed to the circumstances surrounding the legislative and administrative handling of the Acts,” the statement read.”

The review, he said, is aimed at identifying any lapses, irregularities, or possible external interferences in the legislative and administrative handling of the Acts, should any be established.

He stressed that the exercise is being conducted in full conformity with the Nigerian constitution, the Acts Authentication Act, the Standing Orders of both chambers, and established parliamentary practice.

As part of steps to safeguard the integrity of the legislative record, the leadership of the National Assembly, according to him, has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to re-gazette the Acts and issue Certified True Copies of the versions duly passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

According to the statement, the directive was jointly given under the leadership of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

Why re-gazetting

Mr Rotimi clarified that the re-gazetting is an administrative measure intended solely to authenticate and accurately reflect the legislative decisions of the National Assembly.

“This administrative step is intended solely to authenticate and accurately reflect the legislative decisions of the National Assembly,” Mr Rotimi said.

He added that the ongoing review does not constitute, imply, or concede any defect in the exercise of legislative authority by either chamber of the National Assembly.

The House further noted that the process is without prejudice to the powers, functions, or actions of any other arm or agency of government, as well as any rights, obligations, or legal processes arising under the Constitution or any other applicable law.

Reiterating its institutional stance, the House said it remains firmly committed to constitutionalism, separation of powers, due process, and the supremacy of the rule of law.

It assured Nigerians that where procedural or administrative refinements are identified in the course of the review, appropriate corrective measures will be taken in line with the law and established parliamentary conventions.

The House also urged members of the public to allow its internal processes to run their course without speculation or conjecture, stressing that transparency and accountability remain central to its work.

“The leadership of the House of Representatives remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the faithful discharge of its constitutional responsibility as custodian of the legislative authority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement said.

Mr Rotimi added that further information would be provided as necessary as the review progresses.