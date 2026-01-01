‎A Magistrate Court in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has ordered the arrest and detention of the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Seun Osamaye, over an alleged assault on a Chief Magistrate, Temitope Alphonso.

‎According to the charge, the alleged assault occurred on the premises of the Ministry of Women Affairs while Mrs Alphonso was on an official engagement with the ministry’s permanent secretary, in the presence of ministry staff.

‎In an affidavit attached to the charge, Mrs Alphonso stated that the incident had to do with a judgment she had earlier delivered, which was unfavourable to the commissioner.

‎The affidavit alleged that the commissioner responded by verbally abusing and physically assaulting the magistrate.

‎Part of the affidavit reads: “That when I asked her to stop cursing, the defendant told me to shut up and said I was just a mere Magistrate, adding that even the Chief Judge of Ondo State cannot open his mouth when she is talking.

‎“The defendant further warned me to watch my back, claiming she had all the apparatus to make me go missing if I was not careful. She beat her chest while making the threat.

‎“She also stated that by the time she was finished with me, the Governor of Ondo State would not be able to rescue me, let alone the Chief Judge.”

‎At the hearing of the case on Friday, the commissioner reportedly failed to appear in court.

‎Her counsel informed the court that she was receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Ilara-Mokin and requested a stand-down to allow time to present evidence of her hospitalisation.

‎The presiding Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni, stood down the matter for one and a half hours, after which he ruled that the commissioner must appear in court or face legal consequences.

‎Upon resumption, a medical report was presented by the defence, but it sparked controversy as the prosecuting counsel challenged its authenticity.

‎In his ruling, Ms Sekoni rejected the medical report, describing it as unsatisfactory because it failed to confirm that the commissioner was admitted or medically unfit to attend court.

‎The document did not include key details such as the date and time of admission, prompting the prosecution to describe it as “hastily prepared and possibly forged.”

‎Citing what he described as the commissioner’s disregard for the authority of the court, Ms Sekoni ordered her arrest and remand in prison custody and adjourned the case until January 12.

‎As of the time of filing this report, the Ondo State Government had yet to issue an official response.

NBA speaks

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akure Branch, has called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to relieve Mrs Osamaye of her position as commissioner to allow her to face the charges brought against her by the chief magistrate.

‎The association expressed grave concern over the alleged verbal assault, intimidation, and threat to the personal safety of a serving magistrate of the Ondo State Judiciary,

‎The association said it was deeply troubling that Mrs Alphonso became a victim of these grave attacks in the course of carrying out her official duties as chief magistrate.

‎”The NBA, Akure Branch, knows and appreciates the paramount importance of the principles of the rule of law and separation of powers. Lord Atkins postulated unassailably that “the rule of law knows no fear, and it cannot be cowed. Even in times of war, the law speaks,” the statement signed by its Chairperson, Onimisi Umar, read in part.

‎”As a body of Lawyers, we will not hazard upon ourselves conjecture on the full facts. We are aware that the matter is presently before a court of competent jurisdiction. In deference to the principle of sub judice, the NBA Akure Branch shall refrain from further commentary on the merits or otherwise of the case.

‎”We, therefore, call upon all parties involved, including state officials and legal representatives, to accord the court the utmost respect and allow due process to run its full and uninterrupted course.

‎”However, we unequivocally condemn any act of harassment, verbal abuse, or intimidation directed at judicial officers in the course of their lawful duties. Such conduct, if proven, represents a direct assault on the independence of the judiciary and a dangerous erosion of public confidence in the administration of justice.

‎”We stand firmly in solidarity with Chief Magistrate Mrs. Temitope Alphonso and with every judicial officer who courageously upholds the rule of law, often under intense pressure and without fear or favour. Judicial officers must be free to perform their constitutional mandate without threats, coercion, or undue influence, regardless of the status or political office of the aggressor.

‎”While we warn against any attempt, overt or covert, to exert extra-legal or political influence on court proceedings, we want to remind all public office-holders and indeed every citizen that disagreements with judicial decisions must be resolved exclusively through legally recognized channels.

‎”Courts must be allowed to exercise their jurisdiction freely, fairly, and fearlessly. No grievance, however genuine, justifies self-help, threats, or actions that undermine the integrity of the justice system.”

‎The NBA demanded that the commissioner be suspended by the governor to enable her to face the criminal charges in court.

‎The association also called for a thorough audit of the activities of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, as well as the investigation of the activities of some Children’s/Orphanage Homes in the state, with a view to unravelling the underhand dealings going on among them.