The Senate has pledged to conclude the ongoing constitution review before the first half of 2026.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), disclosed this in a statement issued by his media office on Wednesday, to felicitate with Nigerians on the New Year celebrations.

He said the review would see the devolution of more functional powers to the sub-national governments, but noted that this would depend on the decisions of the state legislatures.

Mr Bamidele assured that the National Assembly would deliver reforms that reflect the aspirations of Nigerians.

“The review of the 1999 Constitution is already at an advanced stage. We are poised to transmit all the proposals to the State Houses of Assembly for consideration. Before the first half of 2026 ends, we should be able to conclude the constitution review that will devolve more functional powers to the sub-national governments. However, this depends on the decisions of the state legislatures to approve all the proposals.

“We are also committed to delivering a people-centric constitution that will deliver a progressive governance structure to Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Bamidele also pledged that the federal legislature would fast-track the amendment of the Electoral Act ahead of the 2027 polls, with a commitment to conclude the process and secure presidential assent in 2026.

He said the proposed amendment, when passed and assented to, would strengthen the credibility and transparency of Nigeria’s electoral system.

He assured that lawmakers would expedite legislative work on the bills when plenary resumes in January.

“Also, the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, is at the stage of completion. The proposal was painstakingly designed to enhance the credibility and transparency of the country’s electoral process. When it becomes effective, the proposed legislation will address the prevailing realities that characterise our political environment.

“As soon as we resume plenary in January 2026, we will fast-track the process and transmit it to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for presidential assent,” Mr Bamidele said.

Among the proposals is one seeking to make the use of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) non-compulsory for voters. The proposed amendment to Sections 18 and 47 says that since the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) does not rely on the PVC’s microchip, other forms of identification, such as the National Identification Number (NIN), international passport, or birth certificate, should also be acceptable for voting.

Another major proposal seeks to amend Section 60(5) to make the electronic transmission of election results mandatory, while Section 71(2) is proposed to criminalise the distribution of unstamped or unsigned ballot papers and result sheets.

The suggested penalty includes at least one year imprisonment or a fine of ₦1 million, or both, for any presiding or collation officer found guilty.

Several Nigerians have criticised some provisions of the constitution, which has been in use since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999. The criticisms came in the light of the rapid technological, social, and political developments in Nigeria.

Since 1999, the National Assembly has amended the document five times, although some proposed amendments were defeated at the state legislatures.

Huge sums have also been expended for the exercise with the federal legislature budgeting separately for it.

The current review, chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, began with a retreat in Kano and proceeded to hold simultaneous zonal public hearings in each of the six geopolitical zones in July.

National security summit

Mr Bamidele also disclosed that the National Assembly would convene a National Security Summit in the first quarter of 2026.

He said the summit, which will be held in Abuja, follows the conclusion of public hearings across the six geopolitical zones.

“Likewise, the process of the National Security Summit is at its peak. We have concluded public hearings in the country’s six geopolitical zones. Stakeholders, at different levels, have made significant recommendations. In the first quarter of 2026, the Summit will be held in Abuja as part of oversight obligations to deepen national security by ensuring internal stability across the federation.

“The outcome of the Summit, we believe, will complement the subsisting response strategy of the federal government and the ongoing collaboration with our global partners in combating violent extremism that endangers our peaceful coexistence.”