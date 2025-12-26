The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in collaboration with the United States of America, has conducted precision strike operations against identified foreign ISIS-linked elements operating in parts of the North-west.

The Director of Defence Information, Samaila Uba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Uba, a major general, said the operation was executed with the approval of appropriate authorities and formed part of sustained efforts to rid the country of terrorists and other criminal elements threatening national security.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in conjunction with the United States of America, has successfully conducted precision strike operations against identified foreign ISIS-linked elements operating in parts of North West Nigeria.

“The strikes followed credible intelligence and careful operational planning aimed at degrading the operational capabilities of the terrorists while minimising collateral damage.

“The operation was based on actionable intelligence and meticulous planning.

“It was deliberately calibrated to neutralise the targeted elements while minimising collateral damage,” he stated.

“This action clearly demonstrates the unwavering resolve of the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with strategic international partners, to confront transnational terrorism and prevent foreign fighters from gaining any foothold within our borders,” he added.

The defence spokesman reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces to the protection of lives and property across the country.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to protecting the lives and property of Nigerians and will continue to support joint, inter-agency and international efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace and security across the country,” Mr Uba said.

(NAN)