The second round of group-stage matches at the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 is set to push the tournament beyond early promise and into true competitive intensity, as pedigree, pressure and psychology begin to outweigh opening-day momentum.

After a first round that delivered 29 goals across 12 matches, alongside six clean sheets, AFCON has already shown its familiar balance between attacking ambition and defensive discipline. Now, with margins tightening and qualification equations beginning to form, the next set of fixtures could separate genuine contenders from early pretenders.

From historic rivalries to heavyweight clashes involving Africa’s most decorated nations, the coming days promise to shape the narrative of the tournament, and potentially the route to the knockout stages.

Egypt vs South Africa: History, pedigree and group control

Today Friday’s headline act in Group B pits Egypt against South Africa, a fixture steeped in AFCON history.

Both sides opened their campaigns with wins. Egypt leaned, once again, on the decisive brilliance of Mohamed Salah and new kid on the block Omar Marmoush, while South Africa edged Angola with late composure and Lyle Foster’s calm finishing. Sitting level on three points, this encounter could determine who seizes early control of the group.

Seven-time champions Egypt bring pedigree and tournament nous; South Africa bring the confidence of a side long capable of unsettling Africa’s elite. Earlier in the day, Angola and Zimbabwe meet in a fixture that already feels like a must-win for both.

Morocco vs Mali: Home comforts meet raw intensity

Later on Friday, hosts Morocco face a stern test against Mali in Group A.

Morocco, buoyed by home support and their status as Africa’s first-ever World Cup semi-finalists, showed early composure through Brahim Díaz’s opener. Mali, however, arrive with one of the tournament’s most athletic and aggressive midfields, driven by the relentless engine of Lassine Sinayoko.

For Mali, a positive result would significantly reshape the group. Zambia and Comoros contest the group’s other fixture earlier in the evening.

Senegal vs DR Congo: Power against organisation

Saturday’s clash between Senegal and DR Congo in Group D promises a physical and tactical battle.

Senegal’s authority was evident in their opening win, powered by a brace from Nicolas Jackson and the control of Iliman Ndiaye. DR Congo, meanwhile, impressed with defensive discipline and tactical maturity, suggesting they will not be easily overrun.

With both sides boasting elite talent and clean sheets from round one, this encounter could determine who truly dictates the group. Benin face Botswana earlier on Saturday.

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Pedigree meets pressure

Saturday night delivers another classic as Nigeria face Tunisia in Group C.

Nigeria, finalists at the last AFCON, leaned on composure and moments of quality in their opener, with Ademola Lookman again decisive. Tunisia arrived with a flawless qualifying campaign and followed it with an assured opening win, driven by the attacking efficiency of Mohamed Elias Achouri.

This is tournament football at its most familiar: disciplined sides, streetwise squads, and little room for error.

Côte d’Ivoire vs Cameroon: Rivalry renewed

Sunday’s Group F showdown between holders Côte d’Ivoire and perennial rivals Cameroon is rich with history.

Victory would hand the Elephants firm control of the group, but Cameroon’s narrow opening win once again underlined their resilience. With Manchester United duo Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo already influential, this promises emotion, intensity and attacking quality in equal measure.

Derbies, drama and danger elsewhere

Beyond the marquee fixtures, intrigue abounds. Neighbours Tanzania and Uganda meet in a regional derby that traditionally ignores form and thrives on chaos.

Elsewhere, Algeria’s clash with Burkina Faso carries heavy qualification implications. Algeria’s emphatic opening display, inspired by Riyad Mahrez, meets a Burkina Faso side buoyed by belief and late drama.

AFCON sharpens quickly

After just one round, AFCON 2025 already feels unforgiving. Heavyweights are being tested early, emerging sides are showing resilience, and the margin for error is shrinking fast.

As rivalries resurface and elite squads collide, this second round promises clarity, revealing who is truly built for a deep run, and who may already be running out of room to breathe.

Second round fixtures (Group Stage)

Friday, 26 December

Angola vs Zimbabwe – Group B

Egypt vs South Africa – Group B

Zambia vs Comoros – Group A

Morocco vs Mali – Group A

Saturday, 27 December

Benin vs Botswana – Group D

Senegal vs DR Congo – Group D

Uganda vs Tanzania – Group C

Nigeria vs Tunisia – Group C

Sunday, 28 December

Gabon vs Mozambique – Group F

Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan – Group E

Algeria vs Burkina Faso – Group E

Côte d’Ivoire vs Cameroon – Group F