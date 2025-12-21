Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has defected from the Labour Party to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mrs Kingibe announced her defection in a statement on Saturday shortly after she registered as a member of the ADC at its secretariat in Abuja.

She said her decision to quit the LP, which sponsored her to the Senate, was deliberate, strategic, and driven by conviction.

The defection makes her the second serving member of the National Assembly on the platform of the ADC. Leke Abejide, a member of the House of Representatives representing Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopa-Moro Federal Constituency of Kogi State, was elected into the lower chamber in 2023 on the platform of the party

The move comes amid ongoing realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections. Recently, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ADC as part of a coalition aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, is part of the coalition but has yet to formally register as a member of the ADC.

The ADC maintains that the coalition seeks to prevent Nigeria from drifting toward a one-party state and to build a united front ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Assuming leadership responsibility

Mrs Kingibe said she has assumed leadership responsibilities within the ADC at both the FCT and national levels, stressing that the party is now positioned to present a united and competent alternative government.

“By joining the ADC, I automatically assume leadership responsibility within the party structure in the FCT and nationally, as a coalition partner committed to building a credible, people-centred alternative for governance. This decision marks the beginning of a new chapter, one focused on unity, competence, and purposeful leadership,” she said.

The senator noted that her political journey has been guided by integrity and service, adding that she believes strongly in technical governance as a tool for national development, particularly in the FCT.

“My political journey has always been guided by service, integrity, and results. As a civil engineer and legislator, I believe deeply in technical governance, evidence-based policymaking, and sustainable development—especially for infrastructure, housing, urban planning, and the unique needs of the Federal Capital Territory.

She maintained that her defection would strengthen the ADC in the FCT ahead of the February 2026 Area Council elections and position the party as a growing force in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

“This development strengthens the ADC in the FCT ahead of the February 2026 Area Council elections and positions the party as a serious and growing force towards the 2027 general elections. More importantly, it enhances my capacity to advocate more forcefully for the rights, welfare, and aspirations of FCT residents on the national stage,” she added.

Mrs Kingibe assured residents that she would remain committed to representing the FCT with courage, clarity, and competence, saying, “I remain steadfast in my commitment to represent the FCT with courage, clarity, and competence. The journey continues with renewed energy, broader collaboration, and a clear focus on the future.”

The lawmaker will still need to notify the Senate through an official letter for the notification of her defection from the LP to ADC.