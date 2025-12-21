Suspected gunmen have again struck in Niger State, abducting a woman during a midnight raid on Ebbo community in Lapai Local Government Area, heightening security concerns among residents.

Residents said the heavily armed assailants invaded the community late Sunday night, firing sporadically into the air for nearly an hour to instil fear and force people indoors before carrying out the abduction.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the prolonged gunfire caused widespread panic, leaving the usually busy community deserted as no one dared to step outside.

“They came around midnight and kept shooting into the air for about an hour. Nobody could come out. They kidnapped a woman named Precious, the wife of Mr Monday Musa, a well-known Point-of-Sale operator in Ebbo. She gave birth about three months ago, but the baby was left behind. They also took one Mr Anthony, but he managed to escape and returned this morning,” the resident said.

Sources said residents had noticed the presence of unfamiliar faces in the community for about four days before the attack and had remained on alert. However, the local vigilante group, which usually conducts routine patrols, was reportedly not on duty at the time of the incident.

Confirming the attack, Niger State Police Public Relations Officer Wasiu Abiodun stated that the incident occurred on 20 December at approximately 11:45 p.m.

“Some armed men, about six in number, attacked a compound in Ebbo and abducted a woman to an unknown destination. Police operatives from the Lapai Division promptly moved to the scene, and one Salisu was arrested in connection with the incident,” Mr Abiodun said.

He added that investigations were ongoing, while efforts had been intensified to rescue the abducted woman and apprehend the gunmen.