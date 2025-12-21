The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Saturday said it has removed illegal structures encroaching on its transmission line Right of Way (RoW) in some areas of Enugu State.

The company said that the removal of the structure was part of ongoing efforts to protect critical power infrastructure and ensure public safety.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Mrs Mbah said that the demolition affected fences and other structures erected dangerously close to Tower 31 of the Ugwuaji–Makurdi 330 Kilo Volt (KV) Double Circuit Line at Akpuoga Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area.

According to her, the company also removed other structures along the corridor of a 132kV transmission line, which posed serious safety risks and obstructed maintenance access.

She said that prior to the demolition exercise, TCN had consistently carried out sensitisation campaigns warning residents and traders against conducting activities within the transmission corridors.

”The action was unavoidable, and necessitated by the need to prevent accidents, safeguard lives and property, and ensure unhindered access for linesmen during routine inspections and emergency repairs.

”For prospective land developers, the clearance for transmission lines right of way is 50 Meters (M) for 330kV lines (25M on each side) and 30M for 132kV transmission lines (15M on each side),” she said.

She warned that strict adherence to the approved safety clearances around transmission lines, remains essential for reliable power delivery and overall safety of host communities.

(NAN)