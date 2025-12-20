The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have reaffirmed their confidence in President Bola Tinubu, citing his economic reforms, security initiatives, and efforts to strengthen fiscal federalism.

Speaking at the party’s 15th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, the governors described the ruling party as “a beautiful bride” ahead of future elections.

The declaration was made by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, the umbrella body of all APC governors, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Mr Uzodimma praised Mr Tinubu for stabilising the economy, curbing currency arbitrage, and removing fuel subsidies, arguing that the reforms were necessary to avert economic collapse.

“Nigeria was in a state of coma when President Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, with empty national coffers, an unsustainable petrol-subsidy regime, and a foreign-exchange crisis driven by arbitrage,” Mr Uzodimma said. “He took the bull by the horns and implemented reforms that were essential for the nation’s survival.”

Mr Uzodimma accused opposition politicians of hypocrisy, claiming they campaigned on similar reforms but are now “weaponising” economic pain for political purposes.

He also highlighted Mr Tinubu’s decisive security approach, citing the swift rescue of kidnap victims in Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger states as examples of a “fire-for-fire” strategy.

The governor claimed that inflation has begun to decline, petrol prices have stabilised, and increased federal revenues are now reaching states and local governments.

He commended the president for promoting “true fiscal federalism” and enhancing transparency in oil-sector revenues while taking steps to curb crude-oil theft and illegal mining.

Responding to allegations of religious persecution, Mr Uzodimma dismissed claims of a “Christian genocide” as “imported lies” and dangerous rhetoric, noting that the narrative has been rejected by global religious authorities. He warned against attempts to use ethnicity or religion to divide the nation.

He also noted visible improvements in the economy, including declining food prices, a strengthening naira, and the elimination of the gap between official and black-market exchange rates. He praised the president’s directive to recruit thousands of additional security personnel and overhaul the national security command structure.

Highlighting APC’s dominance across the country, Mr Uzodimma said the party currently controls 28 of 36 states, describing it as “a beautiful bride.” He said governors are ready “to marry more wives,” signalling readiness to expand the party’s political reach.

He formally moved a vote of confidence in President Tinubu, urging him to “keep his foot on the gas” and ignore calls to revert to unsustainable economic policies. Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, seconded the motion on behalf of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

Mr Uzodimma pledged unflinching support for the president’s security initiatives, promising that governors would help identify individuals allegedly “hiding under politics at sub-national levels to fan the embers of insecurity.”

He also stressed the need to defend democracy against “sore losers” who may attempt to undermine it.

Closing his remarks, the governor called on APC officials to take the message of economic recovery and the Renewed Hope agenda “to the last man on the street,” emphasising that grassroots mobilisation remains critical to the party’s continued success.