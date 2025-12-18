The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has acknowledged that it provides arms to trained vigilantes and other auxiliary forces as part of Nigeria’s counter-terrorism strategy. The acknowledgement was made following public controversy over security operations in Kwara State.

The clarification came amid recent reports and viral videos alleging that government authorities illegally equipped armed groups operating in Kwara, claims that have been denied by the Kwara State Government and security agencies.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Head of Strategic Communications at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), an arm of ONSA, Abu Michael, said the support to vigilantes was lawful and aimed at assisting security forces to counter terrorism, banditry and related crimes, especially in difficult terrains.

Mr Michael said the NCTC, acting under the ONSA, was empowered by the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022, to coordinate and support counter-terrorism efforts nationwide. He explained that the statement was in response to media reports concerning the recovery of a rifle in Kwara State allegedly linked to ONSA.

“In line with the National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST), Nigeria’s kinetic approach includes the deployment of hybrid forces,” he said. “This involves the coordinated use of regular security forces and trained irregular auxiliaries, such as hunters and vigilante elements, to operate in difficult terrains, including forest areas.”

Mr Michael said the approach was not new, noting that a similar model was adopted in the North-east, where the Civilian Joint Task Force worked alongside the military during operations against Boko Haram insurgents.

“The same strategy currently informs hybrid deployments in parts of the North West and North Central. These operations are aimed at degrading the capabilities of bandit, criminal, and terrorist groups, and this approach has yielded several successful outcomes,” he added.

Addressing the situation in Kwara, the NCTC spokesperson said media reports on the issue were inaccurate and misleading, stressing that limited public information was due to the sensitive nature of ongoing operations.

“The situation in Kwara State is not different. However, media reports on the matter are inaccurate,” he said.

He also rejected claims that ONSA supplied arms to socio-cultural groups, saying, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Federal Government and its agencies are not conducting kinetic operations with any socio-cultural groups. Claims that the Office of the National Security Adviser has provided arms to any socio-cultural organisation are false and should be disregarded.”

According to him, all hybrid personnel involved in such operations are recruited directly by authorised security and intelligence agencies after due diligence, and operations are conducted “in accordance with the law and established standard operating procedures.”

Mr Michael urged the public and the media to disregard unverified reports and to avoid publishing information that could compromise security operations.

“The media is also urged to exercise responsibility, protect sensitive security information, and seek clarification through designated official spokespersons,” he said.

The statement comes against the backdrop of heightened security concerns in Kwara State, including recent kidnappings and disputed claims about the arrest of armed suspects allegedly operating with government-issued weapons. The Kwara State Government had earlier dismissed some of those reports as misinformation capable of causing public panic.

ONSA said the NCTC remained committed to transparency and an open-door policy to deepen public understanding of Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts, while balancing the need to protect operational details and the safety of personnel involved.