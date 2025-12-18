Transcorp Hotels Plc (“Transcorp Hotels” or “the Company”), the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced the appointment of Awele Elumelu as chair of the company, effective 1 January 2026.

Mrs Elumelu’s appointment follows the retirement of current Chair, Emmanuel N. Nnorom.

Mrs Elumelu brings exceptional leadership experience across healthcare, insurance, corporate governance, and philanthropy.

She is the chair of Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), Nigeria’s leading health insurance provider, and Avon Medical Practice, a fast-growing network of hospitals and clinics. She also chairs Heirs Insurance Brokers and is a founding Director of Heirs Holdings Limited.

She is a medical doctor, with an MBBS from the University of Benin and clinical experience in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Mrs Elumelu’s medical training has been complemented with world-class executive education from institutions including Harvard Business School, IMD Switzerland, and the London School of Economics.

Mrs Elumelu’s commitment to social impact is demonstrated through her role as Trustee and Co-Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Africa’s leading philanthropy empowering young entrepreneurs. Through the Foundation, she has been instrumental in driving gender inclusion and supporting over 24,000 young African men and women with seed capital, training, and mentorship.

Commenting, Group Chair of Transcorp Group, Tony O. Elumelu, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Awele Elumelu as the Board Chair of Transcorp Hotels. Her distinguished track record perfectly aligns with our ambition to redefine hospitality through innovation, wellness integration, and responsible business practices. Her strategic insight will be invaluable, as we continue to elevate guest experiences and deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.”

Transcorp Hotels Plc is the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, one of Africa’s leading listed companies with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors.