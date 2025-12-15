The Nigeria Police Force says it will resume the enforcement of tinted glass permits starting from 2 January 2026 to curb the rate of crime in the country.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this in a statement Monday evening.

Mr Hundeyin stated that the police wish to “inform the general public of the planned resumption of the enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit policy pending the final determination of the matter currently before the court.”

The police said motorists who require the permit are encouraged to apply through the approved channels and ensure that their vehicles comply with legal procedures.

This decision, according to him, follows “a careful review of emerging security concerns and the need to ensure the safety of all citizens.”

Mr Hundeyin clarified that the court did not restrain the police from enforcing the law as it relates to the use of tinted glass on vehicles.

He explained that it is “in the spirit of responsibility, transparency, and public convenience” that the police suspended the enforcement to allow motorists the opportunity to “regularise their documentation and complete the registration process without pressure.”

Justifying the enforcement ahead of next year, the police spokesperson said recent trends reveal how criminal syndicates are using unauthorised tinted glass to perpetrate crimes.

“Some individuals and organised criminal groups have exploited this gap to conceal their identities and facilitate crimes ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping and other violent crimes,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has assured the public that the renewed enforcement will be carried out with professionalism, respect for the rights of citizens, and in accordance with extant laws.

“He adds that the Force remains committed to promoting public safety and upholding the rule of law while working collaboratively with all stakeholders to keep Nigeria secure,” said Mr Hundeyin.