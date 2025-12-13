International Breweries Plc, a proud member of ABInBev, the world’s largest brewer with over 500 brands, has introduced its newest flagship brand, Budweiser Royale to the Nigerian market at a launch event held in Lagos on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. The unveiling drew royal dignitaries, government representatives, industry leaders, trade partners, celebrities, and media personalities who came together to witness the unveiling of a super-premium beer designed for consumers who value taste, confidence, and distinction.

The brand, Budweiser Royale, delivers a smooth yet bold full-bodied profile at 6% ABV. The beer is brewed with top-quality ingredients and the world-renowned Budweiser technique, giving consumers above the legal drinking age a rich drinking experience that stands out in the premium category.

Budweiser Royale is now available in select lounges, bars, supermarkets, and retail outlets nationwide, with wider distribution set to follow. The launch signals the start of exclusive Budweiser Royale experiences across the country. These events will give consumers a chance to enjoy the brand in premium and engaging settings that match its identity.

Managing Director, International Breweries Plc, Carlos Coutiño, shared his thoughts on the new product at the launch, he said: “Budweiser Royale reflects our goal to keep pushing the boundaries of what a premium beer can offer. People want depth, flavour, and a product that matches their lifestyle. Budweiser Royale brings all these elements together in a full-bodied beer with a refined smoothness that speaks to modern taste. Budweiser Royale’s exceptionally smooth taste reflects our commitment to innovation and our deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences in Nigeria.”

The event paid tribute to the brand’s royal inspiration. Guests enjoyed an immersive presentation and brand experience that highlighted the craftsmanship behind the beer, from its flavour notes to its sleek design. The experience offered a clear view of why Budweiser Royale is set to redefine the premium beer landscape in Nigeria.

Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc Bamise Oyegbami, explained the unique value of the variant. He said: “Consumers in Nigeria know quality when they see it. Budweiser Royale meets that standard with ease. Its 6% ABV profile gives it strength, while the smooth finish makes it enjoyable. It is a beer for people who appreciate richness without losing balance.”

Marketing Manager, Olajumoke Okikiolu, spoke on the creative idea driving the campaign. She said: “Our message is simple: All Rise. It is an invitation to step up, celebrate achievement, and carry yourself with confidence. Every part of the Royale campaign showcases this spirit with modern and stylish Nigerian stories. People will see a beer that is bold in flavour, smooth in character, and aligned with a lifestyle that values excellence.Nigerians appreciate flavour, quality, and confidence, and Budweiser Royale was created with exactly that in mind.”

She noted that Budweiser Royale campaign is built around the idea of All Rise – a call to embrace confidence, celebrate achievement, and uphold a higher standard in everything one does. She explained that the campaign introduces a fresh and confident narrative that inspires people to step forward with purpose and celebrate their progress.

According to her, the brand was developed around everyday Nigerians who demonstrate ambition and pride in their journey, with Budweiser Royale reflecting that spirit through its bold taste, smooth finish, and clean, intentional design. She added that every element of the brand, from the visuals to the overall experience, has been carefully crafted to match the aspirations of people who aim higher and expect more from the brands they choose.

International Breweries Plc reaffirms its commitment to responsible and smart drinking. All messaging and activities are strictly for adults aged 18 and above. As part of this commitment, IBPLC has a voluntary guidance labelling across its Nigerian portfolio, providing clear messages on moderation, legal drinking age, and health guidance, helping consumers make informed choices and promoting safe, responsible enjoyment.

International Breweries Plc is a proud part of Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABInBev), the world’s largest brewer and producer of Trophy Lager, Hero Lager, Castle Lite, Budweiser, among others. As part of a global brand, International Breweries has a dream of bringing people together for a Future with More Cheers through the building of great brands that stand the test of time using the finest natural ingredients.