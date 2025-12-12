The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has dismissed claims that the ruling party is attempting to steer Nigeria toward a one-party system.

Mr Morka made the clarification on Friday during an interview on Arise Television monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

He insisted that the party was “doing exactly what a political party is expected to do in a democracy.”

The APC spokesperson said membership movements into or out of any political organisation were normal features of democratic systems.

According to him, defections into the APC reflect internal weaknesses within opposition parties rather than pressure from the ruling party.

“It is their own failure to govern themselves effectively that’s creating the atmosphere,” he said.

Mr Morka criticised the tendency of rival parties to blame the APC for their troubles, arguing that they focus excessively on the ruling party instead of resolving their internal disputes.

“Instead of other parties focusing on themselves, they spend time focusing on the APC, they are obsessed with the APC,” he said. “We are not doing anything unusual that should concern any Nigerian.”

He maintained that the APC has operated within the bounds of democratic norms and, in his view, has contributed significantly to democratic consolidation.

“We keep our doors open because that’s what democracy is all about, the freedom of citizens to enter and exit any political association like the APC, ADC or PDP,” he added.

Mr Morka challenged opposition spokespersons to present verifiable evidence of any conduct by the APC that undermines democratic practice. He stressed that the party addresses its internal disagreements through mature and transparent processes.

Describing political parties as “vehicles and a means to an end” for individuals seeking political office, he said history offers important lessons but emphasised that the APC remains committed to openness and established democratic procedures.

Mr Morka’s comments were a direct response to the National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, Bolaji Abdullahi, who earlier accused the APC of destabilising opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on the same programme, Mr Abdullahi said the ruling party had “done everything to weaken the PDP, Labour Party, SDP and even the ADC.”

Responding to suggestions that “2027 appears to have been won and lost already,” the ADC spokesperson said this perception was precisely the environment the APC was trying to create.

“You ended by saying 2027 appears to have been won and lost already. That is exactly the mindset APC wants to create that no matter what Nigerians do, APC will win anyway,” he said. “What they want is a one-party state. They cannot give Nigerians good governance, so they want to leave Nigerians with no choice in 2027.”

Mr Abdullahi likened the APC’s tactics to what he called heavily rigged elections during previous PDP-controlled eras.

“As recently as 2007, PDP controlled, I think, 31 states out of 36, but that election still had to be heavily rigged. It was one of the most discredited elections in Nigerian history. In 2011, despite their overwhelming control, they still massively rigged those elections by popular reports. What we are seeing now is just a case of history repeating itself,” he said.

He also argued that governors defecting to the APC were driven by personal vulnerability and self-preservation.

“These governors are not convinced about anything in the APC. They are pandering to one vulnerability or another or looking for an easy way out,” he said. “It takes conviction, character and courage for a sitting governor to join the opposition. That’s what these individuals lack.”

According to him, ongoing instabilities within the PDP, Labour Party and SDP are the direct result of the APC’s actions.

He accused the APC of practising selective democracy.

“They are quick to intervene in the Benin Republic to use the military to restore democracy, but at home, they use legalism and the judiciary to undermine democracy.

“Democracy is about choice, competition and a playing ground, but they are actively undermining opposition parties while posturing as saviours of democracy in the region,” he said.

He warned against attempts to challenge the ADC’s registration with INEC.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ini Ememobong, also dismissed claims that the PDP is in disarray.

Responding to questions from Arise TV about an alleged removal of the party’s acting chairman, he insisted that those making such claims had no authority.

“If you ask that gentleman on what authority he convened a meeting to sack (Umar) Damagum, it falls flat. The organs of the party are intact. The staff, the state chairmen, the BOT, all of them are with the KTT (Kabiru Tanimu Turaki),” he said.

He said the real source of tension within the PDP was that some expelled members had “openly said they will support the president in 2027,” which he described as the root of the crisis.

According to him, the party is undergoing a rebuilding process.

“If they think they are powerful, they should form a new party and take it to the polls,” he added.