PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter, Falmata Daniel, was one of the three Nigerian journalists honoured on Wednesday, in Abuja, by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at the 30th anniversary of the International Human Rights Day.

The others are Michael Olugbode of ThisDay and Emeka Amafor.

NHRC also honoured the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Dorothy Njemanze for their contributions to human rights in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, the commission’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, said it is pursuing its mandate with renewed commitment, and in doing so has recognised some exemplary practices by some media professionals who have dedicated themselves to exemplifying human rights in Nigeria through their works.

He said such practices align with the commission’s goals.

Thelma Nwankwo, while reading a citation during the presentation of the award to the journalist said she was known for her professionalism.

“For instance, her special report, ‘When Nigerian Police Fire Teargas, they Break not just Crowds,’ exposed the psychological, health, and economic impact of teargas use on citizens. She read.

“Her reportage reflects a deep understanding of human rights principles and the workings of Nigeria’s justice system. Her writing style is detailed, balanced, and profoundly human-centered, and has earned her an affectionate nickname, ‘small but mighty.’

“In spite of her soft spoken demeanour, she is renowned for her depth of analysis, boldness in confronting sensitive issues, and her ability to break down complex human rights challenges in ways that inform, engage, and provoke thoughts among leaders. She is also known for her professionalism and ethics,” She stated.

The ES also noted that the award represents a tribute of courage and consistency to the cause of human rights by those awarded.

He further stated that “As Nigeria’s National Human Rights Institution, we recommit ourselves today to the mandate that has guided us for 30 years to protect, promote, and enforce the rights of all persons in Nigeria”.

About Miss Daniel

Miss Daniel is a member of PREMIUM TIMES Judiciary, Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Desk, and assigned to cover NHRC and other related beats.

She has reported stories on human rights violations and other judicial proceedings since joining this newspaper as an intern last year.

Her published reports primarily address human rights violations against children, education gaps, and law enforcement excess.

Some of her impactful works include an analysis of the prevalence of rape of minors in Nigeria, 2025, and the story of an Abuja resident, who attempted suicide because of the economic reality in 2024.

She has also participated in a year-long joint development project in collaboration with the CJID. The initiative covered issues such as gender, agriculture, and health, and often involved engaging in community programmes.

A key component of her role is interacting with Nigerians about population-level issues, aiming to proffer practical solutions, clearly expose policy gaps, and achieve lasting change.