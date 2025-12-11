One of Nigeria’s leading civil society organisations, Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, marked its 15th anniversary on Wednesday in Lagos, celebrating its contributions to civic engagement, government accountability, and youth empowerment across the country.

The event, themed ‘Footprints and Frontlines,’ featured the launch of the second edition of the organisation’s flagship book on active citizenship, ‘Footprints 2.0’, whose foreword was written by the late Christopher Kolade, who was a boardroom icon, diplomat, and broadcaster.

Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, delivered pre-recorded remarks praising EiE for its courage, determination, and commitment to justice, fairness, and equity.

He urged the organisation to continue its work, noting that civic engagement transcends generations and that building a fair Nigeria is “bigger than all of us.”

Muhammad Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, spotlighted the role of civil society in holding governments accountable.

He stressed that the nation belongs to its people, not only political leaders, and called for unity and a shared vision for Nigeria’s future.

Representing the entertainment sector, Nigerian hip-hop artist Jude Abaga, also known as M.I., recounted his personal journey in civic involvement.

He spoke about his efforts to encourage young people to register to vote and participate in governance, and emphasised EiE’s role in connecting the creative sector with civic advocacy, empowering thousands of young Nigerians to actively shape democratic processes.

Fola Adeola, co-founder of GTCO and long-time supporter of EiE, commended the organisation for sustaining citizen advocacy over the past 15 years.

He urged volunteers, partners, and staff to build on their achievements by fostering vision, unity, and civic responsibility among Nigerians.

In her pre-recorded address played during the event, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, commended EiE’s 15 years of active citizenship, highlighting its role in mobilising citizens to register, vote, and hold elected officials accountable.

She cited tangible results, including repaired school roads, reopened health centres, and improved access to electricity in underserved communities.

Speakers collectively stressed the importance of resilience, innovation, and technology in strengthening civic education and participation. They also called on Nigerians to overcome divisions of ethnicity, religion, and geography to create a more inclusive society.

EiE’s legacy in civic engagement

Founded in 2010, EiE Nigeria has led campaigns such as Register, Select, Vote, Protect, aimed at promoting electoral integrity.

The organisation has also leveraged social media, town halls, and voter education programmes to amplify citizens’ voices and enhance government accountability.

Launch of Footprints 2.0

During the anniversary event, EiE launched Footprints 2.0, expanding the book from 10 to 15 chapters.

Yemi Adamolekun, EiE’s executive director, said the new edition reflects the evolution of civic engagement in Nigeria and adds chapters on local governance and the National Social Action Scheme (NSAS).

In her welcome address, Mrs Adamolekun explained EiE’s journey over 15 years, noting that the organisation has educated Nigerians on the power of their voice and how to use it effectively.

She said the book’s ‘Footprints’ section traces EiE’s civic initiatives, from protests and policy advocacy to voter campaigns and youth mobilisation, while ‘Frontlines’ captures ongoing nation-building in classrooms, courtrooms, markets, studios, and digital spaces.

Mrs Adamolekun said the celebration coincided with Human Rights Day, commemorating the 1948 adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

She also welcomed back Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, whose keynote at the 2010 Future Awards helped inspire EiE’s founding.

The launch honoured contributors including Tunde Bakare and Aisha Yusuf and recognised new contributors such as Attahiru Jega, Seun Akinyemi, Dapo Awobeku, Ngozi Iwere, Rinu Douala, Serah Ibrahim, Obianuju Illonya, Tunji Lardaner, Adan Ahmad, Solomon Emiola, Imoleayo Michael, and Cheta Nwanze.

The event also paid a special tribute to the late Christopher Kolade for his contributions to civic engagement.

Reflections on civic engagement

On the sidelines, M.I. encouraged young Nigerians to remain engaged in shaping the country’s future.

He described EiE as a bridge for his advocacy work with organisations such as Task, the UN, UNDP, Osiwa, and the Gates Foundation, and warned that disengagement from civic duties worsens national challenges.

Political economist Pat Utomi said Nigeria’s political class has fallen short of citizens’ expectations, leaving the country distant from youth aspirations.

He recalled the formation of the Concerned Professionals in 1993 and the 1995 Integrity Movement, highlighting citizen-led accountability, and urged each generation to define and pursue its mission to sustain civic activism.

The event concluded by recognising Mr Kolawole’s legacy and calling on the next generation of Nigerians to continue engaging actively in governance and national development.

Since 2010, EiE has mobilised citizens through campaigns like Register, Select, Vote, Protect, using civic education and technology to strengthen accountability. Its work forms part of a broader wave of Nigerian civic movements, empowering young people to actively participate in governance and influence national reforms.