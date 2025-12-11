Tragedy struck the University of Jos (UNIJOS) community early Thursday morning when eight students lost their lives, and several others were injured in a road accident on the Jos-Zaria Road.

Among those killed was Datong Miakop, the president of the university’s chapter of the National Association of Plateau State Students (NAPSS).

The students were returning from a NAPSS-organised event when, around 2 a.m., their bus was hit from behind by a trailer.

“The impact caused the vehicle to veer off the road and crash into an electric pole,” said a witness to this reporter. “Emergency responders rushed to the scene to free the trapped passengers and provide medical assistance to the injured.”

Peter Longsan, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Plateau State, confirmed the crash, stating that the command received a distress call at approximately 2:30 a.m.

“On arrival, seven passengers were confirmed dead at the scene, and another succumbed to injuries at the hospital, bringing the total fatalities to eight,” he said. “Three other students sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. All victims were male.”

Social media platforms have since been flooded with tributes to the deceased.

In a statement, the Federal University, Lafia chapter of NAPSS sent its condolences to the victims’ families and the UNIJOS community.

FRSC Plateau Corps Commander Olajide Mogaji used the incident to call for stricter adherence to road safety rules.

He urged drivers to avoid night trips when possible, refrain from speeding or dangerous overtaking, and not drive under the influence of alcohol, fatigue, or illness, which he noted are the leading causes of fatal accidents.