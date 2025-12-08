The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has urged the Federal Government to rein in state governments and security agencies over what it described as the persistent harassment of journalists across the country.

The call was made in a communiqué issued at the end of the organisation’s 2025 Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on 2-3 December in Abuja.

The twin-event was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

According to the communiqué signed by IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed, and General Secretary, Ahmed Shekarau, the worsening pattern of intimidation and attacks on journalists has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s sharp decline, ten places down to 122nd position in the 2025 global Press Freedom Index.

IPI Nigeria said the Federal Government must call erring state authorities and security agencies to order, address the growing culture of impunity, and ensure the protection of journalists who face increasing risks in the line of duty.

It also demanded a comprehensive review of the Cybercrime Act, criminal defamation provisions, and other outdated laws that constrain freedom of expression.

The body noted that its recently launched “Book of Infamy” named the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago; and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, for acts of intimidation and repression against journalists and media organisations.

IPI Nigeria acknowledged that while the Nigeria Police Force and the Niger State Government had made efforts to engage with the organisation over the concerns raised, the Akwa Ibom State Government had instead launched personal attacks on the IPI Nigeria President and his publication, Premium Times.

The organisation cited a recent Media Rights Agenda (MRA) report which found that government officials were responsible for nearly 74 per cent of all documented attacks on journalists and media organisations in Nigeria between January and October 2025. It expressed concern that such trends, along with mounting repression across states and newsrooms, have placed the media landscape “in distress”.

During the AGM, members commended the steps taken so far to hold violators accountable and welcomed Vice President Shettima’s pledge to intervene in addressing the incidents that led to the entries in the Book of Infamy.

The conference also featured presentations by Media Rights Agenda Executive Director, Edetaen Ojo, and Media Trust Co-Founder, Isiaq Ajibola, followed by panel discussions on media repression, democratic accountability, innovation, and the sustainability of news organisations.

IPI Nigeria additionally called on media organisations to invest more in investigative journalism as a tool for accountability, urged publishers to pay journalists living wages and provide health and safety insurance, and lauded the MacArthur Foundation for its support to the Nigerian media sector.

The 2025 conference was held under the theme, “Addressing Media Repression in Nigeria: Safeguarding Press Freedom and Democratic Accountability.”

FIND THE FULL COMMUNIQUE OF THE EVENT BELOW.

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF 2025 ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE INTERNATIONAL PRESS INSTITUTE (IPI NIGERIA) HELD IN ABUJA ON DECEMBER 2 – 3, 2025.

The International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) held its 2025 Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, December 2 and Wednesday, December 3, 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria with the central theme: “Addressing Media Repression in Nigeria: Safeguarding Press Freedom and Democratic Accountability”.

The first day, (Conference) was chaired by Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima (who witnessed the unveiling of the ‘IPI Nigeria Book of Infamy’) with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris as the Special Guest of Honour.

Two papers were presented at the Conference by Mr. Edetaen Ojo, Executive Director of Media Rights Agenda (MRA) who spoke on “Addressing Media Repression in Nigeria: Safeguarding Press Freedom and Democratic Accountability” and Mr. Isiaq Ajibola, Co-Founder of Media Trust Limited who spoke on: Building Sustainable Media in Nigeria: Navigating Innovation, Credibility and Revenue Challenges.” Panel discussions followed the delivery of each of the papers in which core matters were fully elucidated by the eminent panelists.

During the AGM on the second day, members deliberated on vital issues arising from the annual report from the Exco, special briefing from Vienna, diverse matters affecting the media, including the freedom and safety of journalists against the backdrop of threats to media freedom in Nigeria.

The meeting also reviewed issues relating to the recently unveiled ‘Book of Infamy’ and reached the following resolutions:

EXPRESSES gratitude to the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris for attending and participating in the Conference.

EXPRESSES appreciation to the Vice President for his assurances of helping to further the cause of press freedom and best practices in the Nigerian media industry;

EXPRESSES gratitude to IPI GLOBAL and Executive Director, Scott Griffen for an inspiring live remark and that in view of the tremendous contributions and participation in IPI activities, by IPI Nigeria, urges IPI GLOBAL to ensure greater interest in and engagement with IPI Nigeria;

NOTES that the Nigerian media landscape is currently in distress;

EXPRESSES deep concerns over the fact that , Nigeria has fallen ten places—from 112 to 122—in the global Press Freedom Ranking in 2025 and that the steep drop is the cumulative effect of consistent and aggressive repressions across states, across platforms, and across newsrooms.

NOTES that while this classification is not a flattering portrayal of our country, the classification is not baseless;

EXPRESSES deep concerns that government officials and security operatives are among the key actors responsible for the attacks on media freedom and journalism practice in Nigeria;

EXPRESSES concern that the latest report released in November by Media Right Agenda in commemoration of this year’s International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists fingered government officials for being responsible for nearly 74 percent of all attacks on journalists and media organisations documented in Nigeria from January 1 to October 31, 2025;

COMMENDS the entry of three State actors: Mohammed Bago, Governor of Niger State; Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State into the book of infamy, for various acts inimical to the freedom of expression and unfettered media practice;

NOTES with gratitude Vice President Kashim Shettima’s pledge to intervene in a bid to address the matter concerning those whose names were written in the Book of Infamy.

URGES media organisations and stakeholders to encourage and invest more in the practice of investigative journalism in Nigeria as a means of holding leaders to account.

COMMENDS members of the IPI Nigeria Exco for the very significant improvement and growth in membership as at the time of the 2025 Conference and AGM;

COMMENDS the MacArthur Foundation to its support to the development of the media in Nigeria,

URGES journalists to uphold collective efforts and solidary in the difficult fight against repression and dwindling fortunes of media organisations;

URGES the Federal Government of Nigeria to call to order state governments, security agencies to stop the harassment of journalists and address the culture of impunity against journalists;

DEMANDS the review of extant Nigerian laws like the cybercrime law and criminal defamation law to reflect current realities and align them with best practices in the freedom of expression;

HOPES that further attacks on journalists and media organisations will be a thing of the past;

DEMANDS that publishers should pay journalists living salaries and allowances; provide health and safety insurance, regarded as essentials for the practice of good journalism.

Signed for IPI Nigeria:

Musikilu Mojeed

President

Ahmed Shekarau

General Secretary

December 3, 2025