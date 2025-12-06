The police in Kwara State have arrested a suspected arms courier conveying 100 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition along the Gbugbu–Patigi road, marking the second major interception of criminal logistics within 24 hours.

The Kwara State Government, which disclosed the development, said the arrest was made in the early hours of Friday by a patrol team under the Lafiaji Area Command in Edu Local Government Area.

According to details shared by the government, officers on routine stop and search duty intercepted a Toyota Corolla with registration number EP 434 ABC at about 7:30 a.m.

The ammunition was reportedly concealed among personal belongings in the vehicle, which also contained various charms.

The driver, identified as Owolaramfe Rafiu, was arrested alongside three other occupants. They are Musa Mohammed, Adam Lawal, and Musa Shaibu.

Police authorities say the suspects are in custody while efforts continue to identify and apprehend the intended recipient of the ammunition.

The arrest came less than a day after operatives of the State Security Services intercepted a medical doctor in Jebba who was allegedly transporting medical supplies from Sokoto State to kidnapping gangs operating in parts of Kwara.

Security officials familiar with that operation said the criminal groups have recently intensified efforts to obtain treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during encounters with security forces.

The twin incidents have added to broader concerns over escalating insecurity in the state.

In recent weeks, several communities in Patigi, Kaiama, Ekiti and Ifelodun local government areas have been targeted by kidnapping gangs who operate from forested corridors.

Recent cases have included the abduction of farmers, attacks on worship centres, and the kidnapping of two Chinese construction workers along the Bode Saadu–Kaiama axis.

The latest arrests point to a widening supply network for criminal groups operating across Kwara’s forest belts.

Local residents and community leaders have repeatedly called for stronger coordination among security agencies to stem the flow of weapons and logistics sustaining the armed groups.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing.