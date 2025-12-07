Ikorodu City maintained their place at the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table after battling to a goalless draw away to Wikki Tourists on Matchday 16.

The result keeps the Lagos side one point clear, as the season moves toward its midway stage.

The 0–0 stalemate in Bauchi was enough for the Oga Boys to remain in first place on 28 points after 16 matches.

Nasarawa United—who have a game in hand—and Rivers United, with two games in hand, remain firmly in pursuit with 27 and 26 points respectively, ensuring the title race stays tight despite Ikorodu City’s resilience.

Kwara United climb with convincing home win

In Ilorin, Kwara United secured a crucial 2–0 win over Niger Tornadoes. Bright Babatunde opened the scoring in the 15th minute before a Tornadoes own goal in the 37th minute doubled the hosts’ advantage.

The win moves Kwara United to 21 points and into the top half of the table, while Tornadoes—previously among the season’s early pacesetters—drop vital points but remain sixth on 23 points.

Plateau United edge Wolves amid late drama

Plateau United edged Warri Wolves 1–0 courtesy of a 19th-minute own goal.

The match ended on a chaotic note as both teams were reduced to ten men in the 86th minute, with Plateau’s Vincent Temitope and Wolves’ Gift David shown red cards.

The result takes Plateau United to 18 points, easing pressure after a difficult spell.

Late equaliser denies Rivers United

At Umuahia, Abia Warriors rescued a point dramatically as Suraju Lawal struck in the 90+4 minute to cancel out Maclyn Biokpo’s 86th-minute opener for Rivers United.

The 1–1 draw keeps Abia Warriors firmly in the top five with 24 points, while Rivers United—still unbeaten—remain third with 26 points.

Rangers thrash Bayelsa United in Enugu

Rangers International produced the most emphatic performance of the round with a commanding 4–1 victory over Bayelsa United.

Chidozie Iwundu scored twice in quick succession (10’, 17’), Kenechukwu Agu added a third in the 33rd minute, and Chimobi Igwilo made it four in the 38th minute.

Issah Yusuf briefly lifted Bayelsa hopes with a 22nd-minute reply, but Rangers controlled the tie throughout, consolidating fourth place on 25 points.

Remo Stars edge Enyimba in battle of champions

Champions Remo Stars earned a significant 2–1 win over Enyimba in Ikenne.

Victor Mbaoma struck early in the 3rd minute and added another just before the break in the 45th minute. Edidiong Ezekiel had pulled Enyimba level in the 32nd minute, but Remo Stars held firm.

The victory moves the champions to 22 points, while Enyimba sit 13th with 20 points in what has been an inconsistent campaign.

Rabiu Ali inspires Pillars past Kun Khalifat

In Kano, veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali rolled back the years with a brace—one from the spot—to steer Kano Pillars to a 2–1 win over Kun Khalifat FC.

Ali scored in the 19th and 38th minutes, while Ebuka Nwokorie netted for the visitors in the 27th minute.

Despite the win, Pillars remain bottom on 11 points following their earlier 3-point deduction. Kun Khalifat stay 17th on 17 points.