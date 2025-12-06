Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has dismissed mounting speculations that he was pushed into “early” retirement from international football, insisting that his decision—announced on Thursday—was entirely personal and voluntary.

The 32-year-old, who called time on his Nigeria career after earning 83 caps, reacted sharply on Friday night to a wave of social media narratives alleging he was victimised for criticising the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) or sidelined by internal politics.

Responding to one of the circulating claims on X, the defender wrote:

“Not true! My own choice/decision and on my own terms. No one ever asked/tried to force me out. If anything the opposite when I shared my decision. I wish the team all the best and support them together with all Nigerians for the upcoming AFCON to go all the way 🇳🇬”

In a reply to another post suggesting ulterior motives behind his exit, Troost-Ekong doubled down:

“This just isn’t true my friend! I retired on my own terms and for my own reasons. None of the above mentioned. Wish you all the best. My full support to Coach Chelle and the team for the upcoming AFCON 🇳🇬”

The timing of his retirement—coming just after he was named in Nigeria’s 54-man provisional list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations—fuelled theories that he was denied what many viewed as a symbolic final tournament in Morocco.

But Troost-Ekong’s clarifications make clear that the decision had nothing to do with pressure from the federation or coaching crew.

A decade-long Super Eagles career ends

Troost-Ekong announced his retirement on Thursday in a detailed statement and a Facebook post that reflected his emotional connection to Nigeria.

In his formal message, he confirmed:

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from international football.”

His retirement closes one of the most accomplished careers by a Nigerian defender in the modern era.

Born in the Netherlands to a Dutch mother and Nigerian father, Troost-Ekong pledged international allegiance to Nigeria in 2015.

He earned his debut under the late Stephen Keshi—an experience he recounted with deep gratitude.

He remained a cornerstone of the national team from that moment, forming defensive partnerships that defined the team’s identity for nearly a decade.

Leadership, medals and AFCON history

Troost-Ekong played 83 matches for Nigeria, captaining the team across World Cup qualifiers, friendlies, and three AFCON tournaments.

“Going on to captain the Super Eagles was beyond my wildest dreams.

Nigeria took me in and trusted me to lead and represent a nation of 230-plus million.”

He featured at the 2016 Olympics, 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the 2019, 2021 and 2023 AFCONs—winning bronze in 2019 and silver in 2023.

His three AFCON goals make him the highest-scoring defender in the tournament’s history.

“Becoming the highest scoring defender in AFCON history is an honor I share with every teammate who was part of those moments.”

His 2023 AFCON performance, where he captained the team to the final despite injury and won the Player of the Tournament award, remains one of the most celebrated campaigns by a Nigerian footballer in recent memory.

“Time to pass on the responsibility”

Troost-Ekong made clear that his retirement was part of a natural transition.

“Watching them grow into leaders, time has come to pass on the responsibility, to pass on the opportunity, and to pass on the captaincy.”

He thanked his coaches, teammates and the fans, describing them as the heartbeat of his journey.

“To the Nigerian fans, the heartbeat of Nigerian football, your support has carried me through every high and every challenge.

This isn’t a final goodbye.”

Over the years, he maintained an active presence within Nigerian communities, a commitment he says will continue beyond retirement.

One of Nigeria’s modern icons bows out

From his early days at FK Haugesund and Bursaspor to later spells at Udinese, Watford, Salernitana, Greek champions PAOK and now Saudi Arabia, Troost-Ekong built a reputation for professionalism, discipline and leadership.

His retirement seals a chapter defined by consistency, national pride, and big moments on the continent and beyond.

While accusing fingers are going their way, the Nigeria Football Federation has wished William Troost-Ekong the very best in his future endeavours.

The Fedration assured they will do whatever they can, within their capacity, to help Troost-Ekong accomplish his future goals and objectives within the round-leather game.