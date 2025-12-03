There was a rowdy session in the Senate chamber on Wednesday after some lawmakers protested that the new Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, should not be questioned on the country’s security challenges but should “take a bow and go”.

Mr Musa, a general and former Chief of Defence Staff, appeared before the lawmakers for screening for the defence minister position. The exercise was conducted at the Committee of the Whole.

The exercise began around 2:05 p.m. He was accompanied to the chamber by the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Bashir Lado, and many retired military officers.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, welcomed Mr Musa to the Senate and urged him to contribute his expertise towards addressing the country’s worsening security challenges, should he be confirmed.

Thereafter, the senate president invited Mr Musa to the podium to introduce himself and assure Nigerians of adequate security. The nominee spoke for about 20 minutes, introducing himself and assuring that the country would be victorious over the bandits.

Shortly after his presentation, Niger East Senator, Sani Musa, rose to demand that the chamber halt further questioning of the nominee, arguing that all relevant questions had already been asked during his 2023 screening for Chief of Defence Staff.

The Niger senator, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urged his colleagues to tell Mr Musa to “take a bow and go,” a parliamentary tradition sometimes applied to nominees and meaning such a nominee should not be scrutinised.

Thereafter, several other senators chorused the same position, shouting that the nominee should not be questioned. Many of them were heard shouting “he should take a bow and go”, “let him go” and “yes”.

Meanwhile, others shouted, “No, No, No, Mr President.”

Amidst the protest, the chamber became rowdy, and many senators approached the senate president to express their grievances. Others remained standing and shouted in support or opposition to the questioning of the nominee.

In response, Mr Akpabio rose from his seat, a signal under Senate rules that all senators must sit. He then invoked Order 52 of the Senate Rule Book, directing the lawmakers to take their seats and maintain order.

Visibly angry, the senate president questioned the rationale behind refusing to question the nominee, insisting that Nigerians deserved answers on the country’s security challenges.

“If he takes a bow and go, how will General Uba be found? How will the children in the forest be found?” Mr Akpabio asked.

Mr Akpabio cautioned the senators against politicising the process and urged them to prioritise national interest.

He then ruled that Mr Musa must answer all questions and directed senators to ask relevant questions on insecurity.

The senate president also advised the nominee to provide sensitive and strategic responses.