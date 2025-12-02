International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has added three public officers to its newly launched ‘Book of Infamy’ for serious violations of press freedom and democratic norms, while simultaneously honouring the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Adeola Ajayi, for exemplary conduct in protecting journalists.

The announcement was made by IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed, during the official launch of the Book of Infamy.

The record is intended as a permanent accountability mechanism, documenting public officials whose actions undermine media freedom in Nigeria. It highlights repeated patterns of harassment, intimidation, or unlawful restriction of journalists and media organisations.

Book of Infamy

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State was listed for ordering the closure of Badegi 90.1 FM, an independent radio station in Minna, on 1 August.

The station was sealed after the governor directed security authorities to profile its owner for airing content critical of his administration. Although Badegi FM was later reopened following widespread condemnation, harassment persisted.

Previous incidents under his administration included the detention of a state correspondent for Peoples Daily and the reported assault of a Voice of America journalist by a commissioner in his cabinet.

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun was also listed for allowing a culture of impunity within the police force regarding journalists.

Azuka Ogujiuba, publisher of Media Room Hub, faced repeated arrests and unlawful summons while reporting on a land dispute.

Since her case, other journalists across Kano, Ekiti, and the Federal Capital Territory have experienced unlawful detention, intimidation, and assaults by police officers.

IPI Nigeria cited the lack of visible corrective action under Mr Egbetokun’s leadership as a key reason for his inclusion in the Book of Infamy.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State was also included for barring Channels Television reporters from the Government House Press Centre in May 2025 after they reported an undemocratic remark by the governor.

Despite repeated engagement by IPI Nigeria and formal letters demanding redress, the journalists remain excluded seven months later, with no corrective action taken.

VP Shetima’s intervention

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was present at the event, offered to mediate between IPI Nigeria and the officials named in the record.

He requested two weeks to engage the parties and sought to resolve the issues raised.

The vice president assured the institute of his commitment to robust engagement and indicated that he would work to address concerns over press freedom violations.

The inclusion of these officials comes at a time when Nigeria is facing growing challenges to press freedom.

The country fell 10 places in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, dropping from 112th in 2024 to 122nd, signalling increased threats and constraints on independent reporting.

Positive leadership

In contrast, IPI Nigeria commended SSS Director-General, Mr Ajayi, for his commitment to protecting journalists since taking office in August 2024.

Mr Mojeed said under his leadership, the SSS has demonstrated restraint and professionalism in its dealings with media organisations.

Incidents of harassment and unlawful detention have been resolved promptly, including permanent removal of long-standing watchlist entries and immediate release of detained journalists.

The agency has also engaged constructively with media houses to resolve disputes, avoiding confrontations and promoting dialogue.

IPI Nigeria said the recognition of Mr Ajayi was aimed at encouraging other officials to emulate his example and to reinforce the importance of constitutional guarantees for freedom of expression and press freedom.

The Book of Infamy, launched during the event, is intended as both a public record and a warning to officials who abuse their power against the media.

According to Mr Mojeed, the initiative signals IPI Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to defending journalists, holding violators accountable, and promoting a safer environment for press operations in Nigeria.