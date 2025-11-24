Lawmakers in the lower chamber of the National Assembly discussed various issues in the chamber and took some decisions at committee meetings and public hearings last week. Here are some of them.

Lowering the age requirement for governors, senators

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed for second reading a constitutional amendment bill seeking to reduce the minimum age for governorship and Senate contests from 35 to 30 years.

Presenting the bill, Esin Etim said the existing constitutional provisions hinder young lawmakers who begin their political careers early but struggle to transition to higher offices.

He explained that a legislator elected to the House at 25 could complete two terms and exit at 33, but remain constitutionally barred from contesting for the governorship or the Senate.

He argued that the gap contradicts the progress made since the Not Too Young To Run Act of 2018 and restricts the pool of experienced young leaders.

The bill passed its second reading without further debate and was referred to the Committee on Constitution Review for wider consultation ahead of its third reading.

Worsening police pension crisis

The police pension crisis received the attention of the House during the week.

Lawmakers debated the deepening pension crisis affecting retired police officers on Wednesday, who have been protesting for almost two months at the National Assembly gate.

Jesse Onuakalusi (LP, Lagos), who moved the motion, said the Nigerian Police Force continues to face severe occupational risks, only for personnel to retire into poverty under a contributory pension system that does not reflect the hazards of policing.

He stated that the Pension Reform Act 2024 has failed to address the specific needs of police officers, noting that this situation undermines morale within the Force.

The House resolved to work with the Senate leadership to expedite the passage of the police pension bill and secure a lasting solution for retired officers.

Speaker Tajudeen’s support for senior citizens

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, on Wednesday, expressed full support for a bill seeking to guarantee free medical services in public hospitals, tax reliefs, stipends, and other rights for older citizens.

Speaking at a public hearing organised by the Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, chaired by Kafilat Ogbara (APC, Lagos), Mr Tajudeen said the bill aims to provide “comprehensive protection” for older persons.

He noted that while the Constitution prohibits discrimination based on religion, race or gender, it does not address injustices faced solely due to age.

The bill aims to strengthen social protection, enhance welfare, and safeguard the economic and civil rights of the elderly.

Reps summon solid minerals minister, MCO DG

On Thursday, the House Committee on Mineral Exploitation, Security and Anti-Money Laundering summoned the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, and the DG of the Mining Cadastre Office over their alleged reluctance to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into illegal mining.

Committee chairperson Sanni Abdulraheem stated that the ministry and the MCO had not demonstrated sufficient willingness to assist the probe, despite being central to tackling illegal mining nationwide.

He directed the committee secretariat to summon both officials formally.

However, the acting permanent secretary of the ministry, Vivian Okono, dismissed the accusations, saying the committee’s claims did not reflect the ministry’s actual level of engagement.

Committee hands down seven-day ultimatum to MDAs

During the week, some federal agencies incurred the wrath of lawmakers when they failed to attend a public hearing organised by the Ad-Hoc Committee on Oversight of the Naira-for-Crude Oil Policy.

Concerned about the development, the committee issued a seven-day ultimatum to all invited ministries, agencies, and private-sector players to submit the requested documents.

Chairperson Boniface Emerengwa issued the ultimatum after large-scale non-compliance from key stakeholders stalled the hearing.

He warned that entities failing to comply would face decisive parliamentary sanctions, including arrests, where necessary.

He also directed all stakeholders to take advantage of the new deadline of 27 November, warning that no further extension would be entertained.

Push for deeper partnership

Chairperson of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, reaffirmed the importance of strengthened security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States during the week.

Reflecting on recent engagements with senior US officials, Mr Benson said the conversations emphasised that both countries “are stronger together” in confronting security challenges and advancing long-term stability.

He cited the 19 November meeting with a US delegation led by Cassandra Carraway and Mark Handloff, as well as earlier August consultations with the US Embassy’s military–political adviser, and a high-level 15 December 2024 session with a US congressional team led by John James, Chair of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

He said the engagements show a sustained commitment to deepening partnership in defence and security.