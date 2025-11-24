Remo Stars assistant coach and stand-in gaffer, Sulaiman Folarin, known as Coach Lama, says his side’s growing confidence is fuelled by belief and gradual rebuilding after guiding the Sky Blue Stars to a commanding 2–0 victory over Barau FC in Abeokuta, their second straight home win in four days following the triumph against Kano Pillars.

It was another statement performance from a Remo Stars squad in transition, still adjusting after losing seven key players in the off-season. Yet their academy pipeline and returning leaders stepped up again when it mattered.

Academy graduate Ahmed Akinyele struck early in the 15th minute to open the scoring, before captain for the day and red-hot returnee Victor Mbaoma doubled the lead in the 32nd minute after a sweeping team move that sliced through Barau FC’s defence.

Folarin, taking charge in the continued absence of Head Coach Daniel Ogunmodede, praised the quality and mentality on display.

“Yeah, it was a very good game for us. At least the win will give us motivation and boost our confidence again. We won the last match, and we are able to win again today. The boys did very well today.” He told reporters after the matchday 14 fixture.

“The performance wasn’t bad at all. It was a very good game for us.”

Pressed on where Remo Stars gained the tactical edge, he pointed to their early dominance in possession:

“Yeah, it was in the first half, between the build-up. We saw the first half; that’s where the first goal came. It was a build-up from the left side.”

But with the club navigating a new cycle and nurturing fresh combinations, the stand-in coach appealed directly to the supporters.

“The fans should be patient with us. This is a new team. You know, in the team we lost about seven key players last season.

“We are just rebuilding the team now. New players are here playing now. In a couple of weeks, we should be able to get better. I can see that the game is getting better every game. They should expect better games in the subsequent matches.”

Barau FC: “We Lost Concentration” — Agagbe speaks in Bosso’s absence

Barau FC’s assistant coach Eugene Agagbe addressed the media in place of Head Coach Ladan Bosso, who stormed down the tunnel immediately after the final whistle.

Agagbe, refusing to dwell on the defeat, began with gratitude and acceptance.

“Well, we thank God for the game. Normally it’s like that. Games are lost when you don’t get it right. But we thank God Almighty.

“We are going back home for our next game. We have let this one go because we cannot reverse the incident. We have lost two goals to one. We are going to work hard so that as we get back home, we win our other game at home.”

Despite showing energy and flashes of pace, Barau FC were undone by costly early errors. Agagbe said the issue was simple: concentration.

“In the first half, our first minutes of the game, they lost concentration. They were not focused. They were not doing the right thing at the right time. And they were slow on the ball. Just like you said, they were quick. But to me, they were not quick because they were slow on the ball. That is why we conceded that cheap goal in the first half of the game.”