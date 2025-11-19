The House of Representatives on Wednesday debated a motion on the worsening pension crisis affecting retired police officers, following nearly two months of continuous protest by the retirees at the entrance of the National Assembly.

The former officers have accused the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) of violating provisions of the contributory pension scheme and failing to implement a distinct pension structure for the Nigeria Police Force.

The protesters, many of whom served for over 30 years, have been camping at the gate in the rain and sun, holding placards and pleading for legislative intervention.

Lawmakers described the situation as an embarrassment to the nation and a threat to the morale of serving personnel and internal security.

Moving the motion, Jesse Onuakalusi (LP, Lagos) said the Nigerian Police Force, the primary internal security institution, continues to operate under conditions that expose officers to life-threatening risks, yet they retire into poverty because of an unsuitable pension system.

Mr Onuakalusi said retired officers face delayed payments, inadequate lump-sum benefits and irregular monthly stipends that cannot sustain basic living.

He argued that the contributory pension scheme, as administered under the Pension Reform Act 2024, has failed to address the peculiar hazards and conditions of police service.

He noted that other security formations including the armed forces, intelligence agencies and Customs Service already enjoy special pension arrangements, and urged that police officers should not be left behind.

According to him, “scores of retired police officers and men have been occupying the entrance of the National Assembly for nearly two months, sleeping in the open and pleading for attention, yet remain unattended to, a situation that bring embarrassment to the nation and call for urgent parliamentary intervention.”

Mr Onuakalusi called for urgent action, saying the nation’s gratitude must be reflected in how it treats those who safeguarded citizens during their active years.

He called on the speaker and the leadership of the House to visit the protesting and police officers currently camping at the National Assembly gate to hear their grievances and assure them that the lower chamber is with them.

Debate

Contributing to the debate, Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun) said the suffering of retired police officers mirrors a long-standing problem resisted by entrenched interests.

Mr Salam, who disclosed that he grew up in the police barracks as the son of an officer who served for 30 years, said he understood the sacrifices made by the police better than most people.

He recalled that in the Ninth Assembly, when he served as deputy chair of the House Committee on Pensions, lawmakers made a strong push to remove the Police Force from the contributory pension scheme.

A bill to amend the Pension Reform Act was considered critical, but according to him, efforts were frustrated by PENCOM and other vested interests.

“But quite unfortunately, there was huge resistance from the establishment,” he said. “I still ask: what does PENCOM stand to lose if the police are allowed a more suitable pension scheme?”

Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa), said the pension issue has been before the parliament since previous assemblies but confirmed that substantial progress has been made in the 10th Assembly.

According to him, the police pension amendment bill has already been passed by the House and transmitted to the Senate since 28 October. He said the Senate must now concur for it to move to the presidency for assent.

“It is for the Senate now to concur what we submitted to them and take it for assenting to the presidency,” he said.

Mr Makki added that he and the Chair of the House Committee on Pensions regularly engage the protesting officers, implying that the motion’s sponsor may not have interacted with them before raising it.

Chair of the Committee on Pensions, Mohammed Jalo, confirmed that the bill has passed second reading, clause-by-clause consideration and third reading in the House.

He said the officers at the gate may not be protesting against the House but against the Senate and PENCOM, noting that meetings are ongoing between the stakeholders and relevant committees to resolve outstanding issues.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, recalled that the bill identified as HB 979 was number two on the transmission list on 28 October, confirming that all legislative work had been completed in the House.

He said the bill has undergone public hearings, debates, and committee of the whole consideration, and urged that the prayers of the motion be amended to reflect the current status of the legislation.

The Chairperson of the Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) advised that the House should amend the prayer instead of stepping down the entire motion, so as not to undermine the pending bill in the Senate.

Following extended debate, Mr Onuakalusi amended his prayer to urge the leadership of the House to interface with the Senate and expedite action on the police pension bill to ensure a lasting solution to the grievances of retired officers.

Mr Kalu, thereafter, referred the amended motion as prayed.

Pension crisis facing retired police officers

The pension dispute dates back several years and stems from the placement of the Nigeria Police Force under the contributory pension scheme, an arrangement many officers argue does not reflect the hazardous and high-risk nature of police service.

In July, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, held separate meetings with protesting retirees after they stormed the Force Headquarters and later the National Assembly to demand their entitlements.

It was also revealed that Mr Egbetokun had formally written to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, urging immediate amendment of the Pension Reform Act to remove the Police Force from the contributory pension scheme, a move the IGP described as crucial to restoring dignity and fairness to officers who risk their lives daily.

Under the current structure, a police officer who retires after 30–35 years of service receives a lump-sum payment far below expectations, followed by monthly stipends too small to meet basic living costs.

Delays in processing payments, poor returns on contributed funds and the absence of special compensation for work-related risks have deepened frustrations.

Unlike the Armed Forces, Customs Service and several intelligence agencies which all operate special pension schemes with guaranteed benefits, police officers remain under a structure widely viewed as unfair and unsuitable – the contributory system.

This disparity has left many destitute, with some unable to afford medical care, accommodation or daily expenses.