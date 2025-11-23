The Chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, has reaffirmed the importance of stronger cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, saying enhanced collaboration will help both countries confront security threats and other shared challenges.

Mr Benson said this while reflecting on a series of recent engagements with senior US officials, which he attended alongside several committee chairpersons of the House.

The recent engagements with the US officials are not unconnected with Nigeria’s deepening security concerns, including persistent attacks by armed groups in the North-east, renewed bandit activities in parts of the North-west and fresh waves of highway abductions and mass kidnappings in the North-central.

In recent months, several states have recorded disturbing incidents of violence: dozens of villagers abducted in Zamfara; the killing of security operatives in Niger and Kaduna; recurring raids on communities in Plateau; and widespread kidnappings along Abuja–Kaduna and Niger State.

School abductions have also re-emerged, with students in Kebbi and Niger recently taken by armed groups.

In the capital city, Abuja, estates and satellite communities have witnessed coordinated kidnappings and heightening public anxiety, reinforcing calls for stronger international support.

Meanwhile, according to Mr Benson, the discussions reinforced a clear message that Nigeria and the US “are stronger together,” and that both countries need each other to achieve peace, stability and long-term prosperity.

He recalled that on 19 November, he led a delegation of relevant committee chairpersons to meet a US team led by Cassandra Carraway and Mark Handloff.

The meeting followed earlier consultations on 13 August with the military–political adviser at the US Embassy, which also involved Mr Handloff, as well as a 15 December 2024 session with a US congressional delegation led by John James, Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

That delegation included Young Kim, Sara Jacobs, Jonathan Jackson and other officials from the US Embassy in Nigeria, led by Richard Mills.

Mr Benson said the cumulative outcome of these engagements underscored a sustained commitment by both countries to work together.

“Taken together, these engagements reaffirm our enduring partnership and a shared commitment to peace, stability and prosperity in Nigeria. Rep. James has consistently reiterated the US government’s dedication to supporting Nigeria through both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches,” he said.

He added that both sides agreed on the need to deepen trust, broaden US support for Nigeria’s counter-insurgency operations, strengthen human-rights safeguards and scale up legislative diplomacy between the two nations.

“Our vision for Nigeria–United States relations is one in which the global narrative reflects not only our challenges, but also the strength, creativity and resilience of Nigerian youth, as well as the bold reforms now underway to restore Nigeria to its rightful place as the giant of Africa,” he noted.

Mr Benson stressed that at this critical stage of Nigeria’s democratic development, confrontation or hasty condemnation does not advance the country’s interests.

Instead, he said Nigeria benefits more from constructive engagement.

“What our engagements with US officials have consistently affirmed is that cooperation, collaboration and constructive partnership are the most effective tools for addressing our security concerns, deepening our democracy and protecting human rights,” he said.

He reaffirmed that Nigeria remains open to sincere engagement with partners.

“We remain open to honest dialogue, fair criticism and mutual accountability — but always within a framework of respect, partnership and shared strategic interests.

“These are the surest pathways to a more peaceful, more stable and more prosperous Nigeria, in a manner that advances the long-term interests, values and security of both Nigeria and the United States,” he added.