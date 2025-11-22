The Federal Ministry of Education has denied issuing a directive for all schools across the country to close, even as some states have ordered schools to shut down.

In a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, the education ministry said certain information is circulating that it asked all schools nationwide to close by 24 November.

It described such directive as false and misleading, adding that such a message didn’t originate from it.

However, the Director Secondary Education, Binta Abdulkadir, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the ministry has directed the closure of only 41 of the 104 federal government colleges, following the mass abduction of pupils in two schools in the North-west.

Renewed attacks on schools stir fear

Terrorists had on Friday stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi state, abducting at least 25 students and shooting dead the school’s vice principal, Hassan Makuku.

Days later, a group of terrorists also invaded the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger state.

According to the Niger State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), 227 persons, including 12 teachers, have been abducted by the terrorists.

This renewed attack on schools has stirred fears among Nigerian schools and pupils’ parents.

States shut schools

Meanwhile, at least three states have ordered schools in their domain to shut down.

In Katsina, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Jibia, announced the closure of all boarding and day schools in the state.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Sani Suleiman, the government described the move as a precautionary measure to safeguard students and staff.

“The safety of citizens remains the top priority of the government,” the statement read, urging full compliance from proprietors of public, private, and community schools while security agencies monitor the situation.

Similarly, the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board ordered the closure of all primary and junior secondary schools following intelligence reports of imminent attacks.

READ ALSO: Number of children abducted in Niger school attack rises to 300 as security fears deepen nationwide

Plateau SUBEB spokesperson, Richard Jonah, directed Government Junior Model Secondary Schools to close from 22 November, while primary and day schools are to shut down by 24 November.

Since the Chibok Girls abduction in Borno state in 2014, over 1,880 school children have been abducted in school attacks in Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, and Yobe.