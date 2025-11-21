The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria will unveil its “Book of Infamy” at its 2025 Annual Conference and General Meeting (AGM) from December 2 to 3, 2025 at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

The “Book of Infamy” is a special publication documenting cases of media repression and press freedom violations in Nigeria.

The President and Legal Adviser of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed and Tobi Soniyi, made this known in a statement they issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, this year’s Annual Conference and AGM has the theme: “Addressing Media Repression and Safeguarding Democratic Accountability in Nigeria.”

Messrs Mojeed and Soniyi said this year’s conference of the IPI will bring together over 100 leading media executives, journalists, senior government officials, media freedom advocates, and academics from across the country.

According to the statement, one of the major highlights of the two-day event will be the official launch of the IPI Nigeria Book of Infamy.

The “Book of Infamy” is conceived as one of IPI Nigeria’s accountability tools, an instrument for documenting and exposing individuals and institutions that, through their actions or neglect, harass, arrest, intimidate, or otherwise, violate the fundamental rights of journalists and media organisations.

It shines a spotlight on public officials, security operatives, private individuals, and organisations whose conduct undermines press freedom in Nigeria.

The conference will also feature the induction of new members into IPI Nigeria, further expanding the organisation’s network and deepening its commitment to defending press freedom, promoting ethical journalism, and advancing democratic values in the country.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Mojeed noted that the conference provides “a vital platform for assessing the state of media freedom and journalists’ safety in Nigeria; discussing policy and legal reforms to strengthen independent journalism; and fostering dialogue between the media and government on transparency and accountability.”

He added that it is “also an opportunity to share best practices and global perspectives on protecting press freedom.”

Beyond the conference, the second day will feature IPI Nigeria’s AGM, an exclusive session for members of the Institute.

“The AGM provides a forum to receive and deliberate on reports from the Executive Committee, review the organisation’s progress and strategic direction, and develop new strategies and partnerships to strengthen press freedom and journalists’ safety,” Mr Mojeed said.

The IPI Nigeria Annual Conference was first held last year, establishing itself as one of the country’s most important gatherings dedicated to promoting press freedom, democratic accountability, and professional excellence in journalism.