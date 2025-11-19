The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has mourned the passing of one of enduring titans of Nigerian journalism, Dan Agbese.

The veteran journalist, media icon, celebrated columnist, and accomplished author passed away on Monday, 17 November, 2025, in a brief illness. He was 81.

Mr Agbese brought uncommon integrity, clarity of thought, and an unwavering devotion to ethical journalism.

His death is a profound loss to the Nigerian media fraternity and to the nation he chronicled with such honesty and insight.

Mr Agbese was widely recognised as a journalist of extraordinary depth. He was a co-founder of the iconic Newswatch, alongside the late Dele Giwa, Ray Ekpu, and Yakubu Mohammed.

Across a distinguished career, he exemplified investigative rigour, analytical precision, and courageous commentary.

His “no holds barred” column in Newswatch and his many interventions in national newspapers were compulsory reading for policymakers, scholars, and citizens seeking clarity in turbulent times. His prose carried the weight of scholarship and the soul of a patriot determined to hold power accountable.

Beyond journalism, he was a prolific author and biographer. His seminal works, including “The Letterman: Inside the ‘Secret’ Letters of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida: The Military, Politics and Power in Nigeria,” remain classics of contemporary Nigerian political history. His recent co-authored book, “The President Is Not Sick,” reaffirmed his place as one of the nation’s keenest chroniclers.

Reflecting on the loss, the President of GOCOP, Danlami Nmodu, said, “Dan Agbese was a journalistic institution. His passing leaves a void that feels impossible to fill. He was a mentor to many of us, and a firm believer in a free and responsible press. We have indeed lost a giant.”

The General Secretary of GOCOP, Sufuyan Ojeifo, added, “Dan Agbese’s life was journalism in its purest form. He practised with conscience, courage, and an unshakeable commitment to truth. His wisdom and presence will be deeply missed.”

Mr Agbese leaves behind a legacy of fearless truth telling, intellectual excellence, and an abiding faith in Nigeria’s promise. He mentored generations of journalists who continue to shape the media landscape he helped build.

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who were touched by his remarkable life and work.

May God Almighty grant him eternal rest and grant his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Signed:

Sufuyan Ojeifo

General Secretary

Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP)

November 19, 2025