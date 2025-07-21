The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has assured retired police officers that the Nigeria Police Force is actively working to address their pension-related grievances and improve their post-service welfare.

Mr Egbetokun gave the assurance on Monday while addressing a group of aggrieved retired officers who staged a protest at the Force Headquarters and the National Assembly in Abuja over their continued inclusion in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The retired officers, many of them elderly, marched peacefully to the gates of the National Assembly and later to the Force Headquarters, demanding their removal from the CPS. Holding placards and chanting slogans, they lamented what they described as years of hardship, meagre benefits, and uncertainty since leaving active service.

The protesters said the pension system has left them impoverished despite decades of service to the country.

Responding to the demonstrators, Mr Egbetokun expressed sympathy, noting that the welfare of retired officers remains a concern for even those currently serving.

“We all feel concerned. We empathise with you because we are also going to retire,” he said. “I have been engaging at the highest level to ensure that something is done to improve the condition of the poor pensioner.”

The police chief said he had just returned from a meeting with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, where the issue of police pensions was discussed.

He stressed that the Force leadership is not ignoring the plight of retirees.

“There are things that we need to put in place to ensure that your suffering is alleviated,” Mr Egbetokun said, adding that though several steps have already been taken, he would not disclose all the details publicly.

‘We’re not folding our arms’

“But I just want to assure you that we empathise with you, and we are not folding our arms,” he said. “We are doing a lot to ensure that something is done.”

While acknowledging the long-standing agitation for the police to exit the CPS, the IGP said he is not opposed to the idea, provided it offers a lasting solution.

“I am not opposed to your exiting of the CPS. If exiting will solve the problem, I will go for it. But if it is difficult for us to exit CPS, what else can we do?” he asked. “For the past 11 years, it has not worked.”

He explained that previous IGPs had also made efforts to remove the police from the CPS, but the decision lies beyond the control of any individual police chief.

Mr Egbetokun urged the retirees to avoid being manipulated by external actors seeking to exploit their grievances for political or personal gain.

“Don’t allow the enemies of the police to use you. Be suspicious of those who pretend to be on your side,” he warned.

He also clarified that his recent public remarks on CPS reform were misconstrued. “Even with the CPS, we can improve its operation and ensure that you are happy in retirement,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been working on—alternative solutions, not opposition to your demands.”

Earlier, the police issued a statement indicating that the IGP had met with the retirees at the Peacekeeping Hall in Abuja.

“The IGP’s presence is a demonstration of the Police leadership’s commitment to listening to the plight of the retirees and ensuring their voices are heard in a dignified and constructive manner,” the statement read.

“The engagement is ongoing in a calm and orderly atmosphere, attended only by genuine retirees who chose the path of dialogue.”

Sowore joins protest, alleges police intimidation

Meanwhile, Omoyele Sowore, publisher of SaharaReporters and former presidential candidate, also joined the protest.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, he described the demonstration as a “watershed moment in the fight for dignity, justice, and equity” for both serving and retired police officers.

According to him, the peaceful protest took the police leadership by surprise, and despite efforts to suppress participation, serving officers discreetly expressed support.

Mr Sowore also alleged that a plain-clothed police officer stole his Ray-Ban AI glasses during the protest and accused the police of attempting to bribe protesters with drinks—claims the Force has not addressed publicly.

He announced that retired officers would maintain a visible presence in Abuja and that the next round of nationwide protests would begin on 1 August.

Background

Monday’s protest follows public outrage over a viral video in June, in which a retired Superintendent of Police who served for 35 years rejected a N2 million terminal benefit.

The officer said he was informed by the Police Pension Board that his total entitlement, including arrears, was N3 million—an amount he described as insulting.

“I laugh—the Nigerian Police. I really do. I am a retired Superintendent of Police. I retired from the Nigerian Police on October 1st, 2023. Since then, nothing has been paid to me.

“Just two weeks ago, they called me and said they were going to pay me three million naira. For what? They said that was my pension.

“I was a Superintendent of Police before I retired. Even if your brother is a Superintendent of Police today and he’s told to go home with two million naira as retirement benefit—ask yourself if that’s fair.

“I am not accepting that money. I will not collect that money. Let my service be in vain if that’s how they want it. I don’t care. I have no money, but that two million naira won’t change my life. It won’t make me rich. It never will,” he added.

In response, the IGP directed the NPF Pensions Limited to investigate the claims and identify any lapses.

Force spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the police leadership was not insensitive to the plight of its pensioners and remained committed to addressing systemic shortcomings.

“The IGP views the welfare of both serving and retired officers as a priority and recognises that timely and adequate pension administration is crucial to sustaining morale and institutional integrity,” Mr Adejobi said.

He added that the police chief urged stakeholders to remain calm as efforts continue to engage relevant agencies for a sustainable solution.

