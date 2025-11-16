Kabiru Turaki, the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has assured members of the party and Nigerians that there would be no more impunity and suppression of their will.

Mr Turaki stated this while delivering his acceptance speech after being declared the new National Chairman of PDP at the 2025 elective National Convention of the party on Saturday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Turaki scored a total of 1,516 votes to defeat his closest rival, Garuba Lado, who scored 41 votes.

In his speech, Mr Turaki assured party members that the confidence reposed in the newly elected party executives would not be taken for granted and that they would do whatever it takes to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

“I want to assure you that the confidence reposed in the executives will not be taken for granted.

“There will be no more impunity and suppression of the will of the Nigerian people, and we shall open our ears wide to listen to you to determine what you want and what you want is what we shall give you,” Mr Turaki said.

He further assured party members that henceforth, there would be fairness, equity and justice in the party.

Mr Turaki said PDP as a party was currently at a crossroads, while the new executives were up to the task to tackle the challenges.

He said the new executives would start visiting some of the aggrieved party members to appeal to those with genuine grievances to return to the party in order to “save Nigeria’s democracy from imminent collapse.”

(NAN)