Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has released detailed instructions on how he wants to be buried, saying the Ekiti State Government should take custody of his body and intern him within four weeks of his death.

In a video circulating on Facebook on Saturday, Mr Fayose, who turns 65 today, said he had documented his wishes for the state government.

“Remember me for anything. And when I die, let me say this. Death is inevitable. My body belongs to the Ekiti State Government… I’m delivering a letter to the governor,” Mr Fayose said.

He added that the state would need time to prepare for his burial.

“On behalf of the governors to come, the Ekiti State Government takes over my body and I must be buried within four weeks because the state might not be ready in two to three days, but I will allow them four weeks,” the former governor said.

Mr Fayose also directed his children to cooperate with the state during the rites.

He said he had already prepared a site for his burial at his grandmother’s home.

“I made a garden in my grandmother’s house, and I want to be laid there. And nobody should visit me after I am laid to rest. If you have anything you want to do for me, do it now,” he said.

Tinubu congratulates Fayose at 65

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the former governor on his 65th birthday, describing him as a courageous and influential political figure.

In a statement on Friday, the president recalled Mr Fayose’s emergence as Ekiti governor in 2003 and praised his resilience after his first term ended abruptly.

He described Mr Fayose’s return to office in 2014 as “one of the great political comebacks of our time,” noting that he remains the only Nigerian politician to defeat two incumbent governors.

President Tinubu said the former governor’s political career had been defined by courage, candour and consistency, indicating his popularity among ordinary citizens, who call him Ore Mekunnu (friend of the poor).

The president also acknowledged his contributions to infrastructure, education and healthcare, and prayed for his continued health.

Mr Fayose served as governor of Ekiti State from 2003 to 2006 and from 2014 to 2018.

Born on 15 November 1960, he attended Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, and studied Biological Sciences at The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He is married to Feyisetan Fayose.