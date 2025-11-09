The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD–West Africa) stated that it observed widespread vote trading, voter apathy, and procedural lapses during Saturday’s Anambra governorship election.

In a statement released by its Election Analysis Centre (CDD-EAC) and shared with PREMIUM TIMES, the organisation said it monitored the exercise across all 21 local government areas of the state.

CDD said its multi-layered deployment comprised 178 trained and accredited observers, 57 grassroots monitors tracking information disorder, and 30 mandate protection observers reporting real-time irregularities.

The civic group said its preliminary findings highlighted recurring issues that could undermine voter confidence and poll integrity. It added that the monitoring exercise was aimed at providing timely, evidence-based assessments to strengthen transparency and public trust in the electoral process.

Opening of Polls and Operational Gaps

According to the CDD-EAC, 72.2 per cent of polling units opened on time, with officials present before 8:30 a.m. Another 19.5 per cent opened between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., while 1.5 per cent commenced after 9:00 a.m.

About 5.4 per cent of polling units experienced significant delays, with officials arriving after 10:00 a.m.

The organisation said the figures reflect generally effective early deployment by INEC but also reveal persistent logistical weaknesses in several locations.

Delays were reported in Onitsha North, Woliwo Ward in Onitsha South, parts of Ogbaru, and Anambra East LGAs, where the late arrival of officials and the absence of security personnel stalled voting.

The statement, signed by Dauda Garuba, director of CDD–West Africa, and Victor Adetula, chair of the Africa Election Analysis Centre, said these lapses highlight gaps in last-mile planning that election authorities must urgently address.

BVAS Performance

CDD said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was deployed in all polling units observed.

“In 78.9 per cent of polling units, a single BVAS device was deployed, while 18 per cent had two machines available, and 1.5 per cent reported having more than two devices,” Mr Garuba said.

He added that in 96.2 per cent of polling units, the BVAS correctly displayed the required zero count before accreditation began, while 3.8 per cent failed to do so.

“While these instances did not significantly disrupt accreditation, the failure to visibly display the zero count in some locations underscores the need for stricter compliance with INEC’s operational guidelines,” he said.

CDD also reported BVAS malfunctions in parts of Anaocha, Idemili South and Idemili North LGAs, where the machines failed to capture thumbprints or struggled with facial recognition, causing delays.

Security Environment

The organisation said security personnel were present in 87.3 per cent of polling units observed, while 12.7 per cent had no security presence at the time of monitoring.

On average, three to four officers were deployed per polling unit, contributing to a largely calm voting atmosphere. CDD noted that 80.8 per cent of the officers were male, while 19.2 per cent were female.

It, however, reported uneven deployment, saying polling units associated with prominent political figures had heavy security presence, while others with fewer registered voters were under-secured.

At Uga Ward 2 in Aguata LGA, for instance, polling units 010, 011 and 012 reportedly had no security personnel in the early hours of voting, leaving voters and officials vulnerable to interference.

Electoral Offences and Vote Trading

CDD documented widespread vote buying across Anambra Central and Anambra South, noting that in several areas, the practice occurred openly in full view of voters and election officials.

The group cited incidents in parts of Awka South and Nnewi North, where voters engaged in “vote-and-snap” behaviour — photographing their marked ballots to confirm compliance before receiving payment. In some areas, party agents used money transfer platforms instead of cash.

Payments ranged from ₦2,000 to ₦10,000 depending on location, CDD said. Incidents were recorded in Achina Ward (Aguata LGA), Ekwusigo LGA, Igboukwu Ward, and Uruagu Ward in Nnewi North, where party agents allegedly maintained informal registers of paid voters.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that voters in Atani Ward 2 received between ₦6,000 and ₦10,000.

Inclusion and Voter Participation

CDD observed that despite strong enthusiasm during the Continuous Voter Registration period, turnout among young voters was visibly low on election day, particularly in Awka and Onitsha.

It attributed this to disillusionment with the political process, logistical delays, and a perceived lack of impact.

The organisation also noted that women, including female candidates, faced discriminatory behaviour and sexist remarks at polling units, reinforcing long-standing barriers to women’s participation in politics.

In Onitsha North and Idemili South, many polling units lacked accessibility features for persons with disabilities, including wheelchair ramps, clear signage, and priority voting arrangements, despite INEC’s commitments to inclusion.

CDD also documented cases of voter suppression. In Orumba North, a clash between party agents at Amagu Square 3 escalated into violence, leading to the destruction of a ballot box and suspension of voting. Similarly, in Obiofia Umuenem Hall PU002 in Anambra South, party agents allegedly intimidated voters into supporting certain candidates.

Information Disorder

CDD said it continued to monitor misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech during the election. As of midday Saturday, it had identified and fact-checked 20 claims — including doctored videos, manipulated endorsements, old images recycled as new events, and artificially generated content circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook.

It noted a spike in gendered disinformation targeting one of the two female candidates, although none of such attacks were recorded at polling units on election day.

The organisation said that while voting was peaceful in many areas, persistent vote trading, low turnout, exclusion in selected LGAs, and real-time misinformation remain major concerns.

CDD commended voters who participated despite the challenges and urged all stakeholders to remain calm, vigilant, and committed to democratic principles.

Further updates, it said, would be issued while citizens were encouraged to report irregularities and refrain from sharing unverified information.