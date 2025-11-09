The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has taken an early lead in Saturday’s governorship election held in the state, according to details of results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), is leading the pack in 19 local government areas where results have been announced, according to the polls PREMIUM TIMES is tracking.

The LGAs include Dunukofia, Njikoka, Awka North, Aguata, Orumba South, Nnewi South, Nnewi North, Orumba North, Oyi, Anambra East, Anaocha, Idemili South, Ihiala, Awka South, Ayamelum, Ogbaru, Idemili North, Ekwusigo, and Onitsha South. Mr Soludo won in all the 19 so far announced as of 6 a.m. on Sunday.

There are 21 local government areas in the state.

Mr Soludo is up against Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressive Congress, George Moghalu of the Labour Party and thirteen other contenders.

The collation of results is ongoing at the state collation centre in Awka, the state capital.

In line with the Electoral Act, collation officers for each of the 21 local government areas will announce their respective results at the state collation centre. The returning officer is responsible for taking the tally and has the power to announce the final tally and an eventual winner.

Agents of the political parties are permitted to raise any concerns they may have about the local government results.

To emerge as the winner, a candidate must secure the highest number of votes and at least 25 per cent of the votes in no fewer than two-thirds (14) of the state’s local government areas (LGAs).

Sixteen political parties fielded candidates who are seeking to govern the South-east state for the next four years.

While the election has largely been peaceful across the state, there have been concerns around vote buying.

YIAGA Africa, a civil society organisation monitoring the governorship election, on Saturday estimated the preliminary voter turnout to be between 20.28 per cent and 22.92 per cent.