Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi has approved the redeployment of two commissioners in the State Executive Council.

The redeployment is part of efforts to strengthen the administrative apparatus and ensure good governance, the state government said.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

Mr Idris said that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Yakubu Bala-Tafida, gave the directive in a circular addressed to the affected commissioners.

This, according to him, is in line with the governor’s mission and vision of repositioning the civil service for effective and efficient service delivery across the state.

He said that the affected commissioners are Samaila Yakubu-Augie, redeployed to the Ministry of Health and Haliru Aliyu-Wasagu, redeployed to the Ministry of Internal Security.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, for the redeployment of the aforementioned Commissioners.

“This directive is for strict compliance and takes immediate effect,” he quoted the SSG as saying.

He stated that the governor commended the support and cooperation of members of the State Executive Council.

”(The governor said this has) contributed immensely to the achievements recorded by the administration.

”Bala-Tafida further reiterated the Governor’s strong commitment to the sustenance of peace, unity, and further improvement in service delivery to the people of Kebbi.”

(NAN)