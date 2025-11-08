Several young boys and girls were observed among voters waiting to cast their ballots at Polling Unit 002, Ward 1, Akwaihedi Central School, Akwaihedi, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Some of the suspected underage voters had Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in their hands, while many, mostly boys, kept theirs in their pockets.

Most of the suspected underage voters refused to speak with the reporter.

However, one of them, who identified herself as Chioma, said she was 17 years old. As the conversation progressed, she later claimed to be 18 years old.

When asked the month she turned 18, she replied, “This year,” and refused to provide further details.

As of the time of filing this report, some of the suspected underage voters had already cast their ballots, while many others were still standing in the queue.

Those who voted were seen approaching some adults nearby who recorded their names in a notebook, an action widely perceived as a form of vote-buying.

The minimum voting age in Nigeria is 18 years. Nevertheless, cases of underage participation have frequently been reported in Nigeria’s electoral process.