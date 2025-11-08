Some voters with new Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) in Ekwulummiri, Nnewi South Local Government Area have complained of inability to cast their votes due to challenges with accreditation.

One of the voters at Polling Unit 004 and 004 Unity Primary School, Ekwulummiri Ward, Emmanuel Ezeononigbo said that he tried repeatedly to vote but the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BiVAS) rejected his permanent voter cards.

Mr Ezeononigbo said he obtained a new voter card during the last continuous voter registration exercise and that most of them with new PVCs had the same problem.

“To vote is my right, that is my power to say who should lead me but I can’t vote because I have a new PVC.

“About 20 of us who have the new PVC had the same problem,” he said.

Roseline Ojukwu, a 78-year-old woman said she took pains to come out and cast her vote because she wants a better future for her children.

Mrs Ojukwu called on whoever will emerge to have social security for the elderly to enable them to live healthier and longer.

She commended INEC for a smooth process as she voted without challenges.

Also, Chinedu Anyaso, a political stakeholder in Ekwulummiri expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

Mr Anyaso said INEC officials and materials arrived on time and that turnout had been impressive so far.

He confirmed the challenge of accreditation for voters with new PVCs but commended the process generally.

“So far, we are satisfied and everything is going well, the environment is peaceful and voters are conducting themselves well.

“The challenges here is complaints of no accreditation for some persons with new PVCs and slow network but the exercise is going on well,” he said.