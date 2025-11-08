Governor Chukwuma Soludo says the governorship election in Anambra State is “going on smoothly,” even though allegations of vote buying emerged in some local government areas of the state.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), stated this after casting his vote at about 1:18 p.m.

He said in places like Nnewi South, voters were reportedly paid as much as N15,000 to cast their ballots.

He said that even though higher sums such as N100,000 were offered, “people should be allowed to vote, that is what matters.”

Mr Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), noted that “the concern is the result being written already and swapped by some during collation.”

He, however, stressed that authorities were ensuring that every vote counted.