A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has condemned widespread vote buying in the ongoing Anambra governorship election in the state.

Mr Obi spoke to journalists after casting his ballot at Polling Unit 019, Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area, at about 11:45 a.m.

He described the practice as “predominantly vote buying to the scale of 20,000, 30,000, 15,000.”

He warned that for young unemployed voters, accepting such offers undermines their future.

“By selling your vote, you’re saying no school, no hospital, no job. You are selling away your future,” he said.

He also urged journalists to cooperate in stopping the practice. “So, for you people who are journalists, you must cooperate. This must be stopped,” Mr Obi said.

The 2023 LP presidential candidate acknowledged his affiliation with the Labour Party, noting he supported the party’s candidates, including George Moghalu.

He clarified, however, that he was not on the ballot. “Quite frankly, everybody that is involved with this election is my brothers, my sisters. I’m not on the ballot. I have been governor for 13 years, so I am not in this,” he said.

He appealed to the winner of the election to focus on service delivery, emphasising the need to improve schools, health care, and pull citizens out of poverty.

Mr Obi also called for INEC observers to monitor the conduct of the election and assess the performance.

He urged election officials to act responsibly, noting that leadership is temporary and should focus on serving the people.