The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) says it has distributed over 320 million Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITNs) and 450 million blisters of Sulfadoxine Pyrimethamine and Amodiaquine (SPAQ) to children under five years since 2009.

The National Coordinator of NMEP, Nnenna Ogbulafor, made this known in Minna during the inauguration of the 2025 mass campaign for the distribution of the nets in Minna on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign is being conducted in collaboration with Global Fund, Catholic Relief Services, Malaria Consortium and Society for Family Health.

Ms Ogbulafor, represented by Mary Esema, Head of Integrated Vector Management at NMEP, said the interventions had significantly contributed to reducing malaria prevalence and under-five mortality rate across the country.

She said the ITN mass campaign, which began in 2009, and the introduction of SPAQ in 2013, had positioned Nigeria as a leader in malaria prevention efforts in sub-Saharan Africa.

“These efforts reflect the federal government’s commitment, alongside its partners, to protect vulnerable populations, especially children and pregnant women from malaria,” she said.

She commended Niger State government for demonstrating strong leadership and commitment in the fight against malaria, noting that more than 11.4 million ITNs had been distributed in the state since 2009.

Earlier, the Director of Public Health, Ministry for Secondary Health, Ibrahim Idris, said the campaign is part of government continued efforts to reduce malaria burden to pre-elimination level in Niger.

Mr Idris said malaria remains one of the leading public health challenges in the state with a prevalence rate of 21 per cent, contributing significantly to the country’s 68 million annual cases.

He explained that about 3.2 million ITNs would be distributed to households, while over 1.5 million children would receive monthly doses of SPAQ to prevent malaria during the rainy season.

“The goal of this integrated campaign is to ensure universal coverage and at least 80 per cent utilisation of treated nets in all communities,” Mr Idris said.

Also speaking, Abdullahi Imam, Permanent Secretary, Niger Ministry of Health, said the state government under Governor Umaru Bago had prioritised the health of residents, particularly women and children.

Mr Imam noted that the administration had provided an enabling environment for development partners to implement key health interventions, including the malaria campaign and Vitamin A distribution.

Also, Ayuba Apagu, State Programme Manager, Malaria Consortium, who spoke on behalf of the development partners, said the campaign was another milestone in the collective efforts to make Niger malaria-free.

“Let every net hug be a barrier of protection and a promise of health for our children, we urge all residents to support this exercise and encourage those with e-token slips to collect their nets,” he said.

The Chairman-elect of Chanchaga Local Government, Mustapha Jibrin, pledged the support of the council to ensure full compliance at the grassroots level.

Mr Jibrin urged residents to make good use of the nets, stressing that they were for sleeping, not for protecting farm products.

NAN reports that the ceremony also featured the decoration of Ibrahim Sale Majinyawa, Secretary to the Chanchaga Local Government, as Malaria Advocate of the council.

(NAN)