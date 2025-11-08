Voting began early in several parts of Anambra State on Saturday as residents turned out to elect a new governor.

However, reports from different polling units showed that security personnel were missing in some areas, raising concerns about coordination and crowd control.

At Umunuko Central School, Ukpor Ward 1 in Nnewi South Local Government Area, election materials arrived on time, and party agents, especially those of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), were present.

The atmosphere became noisy and uncoordinated as groups of voters discussed which party to support. Polling officials at units 6, 7, and 8 said security men had been deployed but were not seen as of 9:14 a m

In Anaocha LGA, voting was underway at Peter Obi’s polling unit in Agulu Ward 2 (PU 019), though no security agent was on the ground. The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election had not yet cast his vote as of 9:28 a.m.

A similar situation was observed in Orumba North LGA. At Central Primary School, Awa Ward 5 (PU 009), the presiding officer and assistants were on duty, and voting materials were in full view, but there was no security presence as of 8:42 a.m.

In Ndiukwueni Ward 13 (PU 008), polling had also been set up, but only two officials were sighted at 8:06 a m

In Aguata LGA, where Governor Charles Soludo is expected to vote, ad-hoc staff were ready at Isuofia Code 13 as early as 8:10 a.m. Voting was yet to commence at the time, and only voters were present, with no sign of security personnel.

More than two million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots across 5,720 polling units in the 21 local government areas of the state.

Sixteen candidates are contesting the governorship seat, with the race largely seen as a contest between incumbent Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Soludo, first elected in November 2021 and inaugurated in March 2022, is seeking a second and final term in office.

Despite the absence of security officers in some polling units, voting preparations and early participation appeared to be proceeding smoothly across much of the state.