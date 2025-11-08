The African Union Commission (AUC) has rejected allegations of Christian genocide made by the US against Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Friday, the AUC kicked against claims accusing the Nigerian government of complicity in the alleged targeted killing of Christians.

The commission identified that Nigeria was faced with complex security challenges, which affected “citizens of all faiths, including violent extremist groups, banditry, communal violence, and resource-based conflicts.”

It explained that the US narrative weaponises religion and oversimplifies Nigeria’s security challenges.

“Conflating all violence with a single religious-target narrative may hinder effective solutions and destabilise communities,” it said.

The commission described Nigeria as a valued member of the African Union, which has played a pivotal role in regional stability, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping efforts.

It also insisted on Nigeria’s sovereign right to manage its internal affairs in line with its Constitution and international obligations.

“Any external engagement must respect Nigeria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity,” it said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Nigeria and accused the President Bola Tinubu administration of allowing the mass slaughter of Christians.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Trump had also designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and suspended arms sales and technical support for the country.

Although the Nigerian government has denied the claims, Mr Trump insists on them, while his administration has proceeded to draw up contingency plans for a possible military action.

On this, the AU commission declared that it supported “Nigeria’s repeated affirmation that its Constitution guarantees freedom of religion.”

“The AUC remains ready to provide support through its peace and security architecture, capacity-building programs, and strategic partnership,” it said.