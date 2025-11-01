The federal government has announced plans to release N11.995 billion within 72 hours for the payment of outstanding arrears, including accoutrement allowance, to doctors and other health workers across the country.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare stated that the move is part of efforts to address welfare concerns raised by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and restore industrial harmony in the healthcare sector.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun, the government reaffirmed its “unwavering commitment” to ensuring that the welfare, motivation, and stability of Nigeria’s health workforce remain central to its reform agenda.

The assurance follows a meeting led by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, with the leadership of NARD amid an indefinite nationwide strike by resident doctors that began Saturday midnight.

Payment and other arrears

The ministry stated that the approval followed President Bola Tinubu’s directive to ensure the immediate settlement of arrears owed to health workers, including NARD members.

It noted that N10 billion had earlier been paid in August 2025 as part of the seven months’ arrears for the 25 to 35 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Medical and Health Salary Structures (CONMESS and CONHESS).

Another N21.3 billion has also been transferred to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) account for disbursement.

“In addition, the sum of N11.995 billion is being processed for release within 72 hours to pay other arrears, including accoutrement allowance,” the statement said.

“All these payments are being enjoyed by members of NARD in accordance with the salary structure in the health sector.”

The ministry added that N10.6 billion had also been released as full payment for the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), which supports the professional development of resident doctors nationwide.

Recruitment to address brain drain

Also, the federal government said that it has granted special waivers for the massive recruitment of health workers across federal tertiary hospitals to tackle the impact of brain drain and staff shortages.

The ministry disclosed that over 20,000 doctors, nurses, and allied professionals were recruited across 58 federal health institutions in 2024, while recruitment for 2025 is ongoing, with an additional 15,000 health workers already approved for employment.

“This recruitment drive is part of a larger strategy to ensure that Nigeria’s health facilities are adequately staffed, safe, and equipped to deliver quality care to citizens,” the statement read.

Ongoing dialogue with unions

The health ministry said discussions are ongoing with health unions under the collective bargaining process, involving the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), where NARD is an affiliate, as well as the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

To strengthen dialogue, the ministry said it has engaged Dafe Otobo, a renowned industrial relations expert, as a professional negotiator to facilitate talks between the government and labour representatives, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

According to the statement, “discussions are progressing on all points raised by the health unions, including specialist and other allowances, salary relativity, appointment of consultant cadres, and other welfare-related issues.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment also expressed readiness to conclude the process once a consensus is reached.”

Clarifying issues

The ministry also provided clarifications on some issues raised by the striking doctors.

On the dismissal of five doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, it said three who did not face a properly constituted disciplinary committee would be reabsorbed if they wish, while two others whose cases went through a disciplinary process would have their dismissal reviewed by the negotiator within four weeks.

It further clarified that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) had reclassified, not downgraded, certificates issued by the West African Postgraduate Medical College, describing it as a “routine regulatory adjustment.”

It said consultations were ongoing with the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to address concerns raised by affected doctors.

The ministry also attributed payment delays and promotion bottlenecks to administrative challenges within the IPPIS system and said engagement with relevant agencies was underway to fast-track resolutions.

It added that issues relating to special pension benefits were being handled by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), with a joint committee already constituted to work on the matter.

NARD strike

The government’s announcement follows the commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike by NARD on Saturday, over what it described as years of unmet demands and broken promises by the federal government.

The association said doctors are owed arrears from the 25 and 35 per cent CONMESS review, unpaid accoutrement and hazard allowances, and long-delayed promotions.

It also cited poor working conditions and manpower shortages, worsened by the continued migration of doctors abroad.

NARD President, Muhammad Suleiman, had earlier revealed that accumulated allowances owed to doctors and other health workers nationwide total between N35 billion and N38 billion.

Despite the government’s announcement, the association is yet to suspend its industrial action as of press time.