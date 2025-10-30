Valentine Ozigbo, an aspirant in the 2025 governorship primary of the APC in Anambra State, has criticised Nigeria’s Supreme Court for affirming Nicholas Ukachukwu as the party’s candidate in the 8 November election in the state.

Mr Ozigbo, who defected to the APC from the Labour Party in February, contested in the APC’s governorship primary election in Anambra State on 5 April, but lost to Mr Ukachukwu.

The politician challenged the outcome of the APC primary election in various courts, including the Supreme Court which, on Monday, reportedly affirmed Mr Ukachukwu as the APC’s candidate in the November election.

‘Supreme Court bowed to fear, our lawyers silenced’

In an X post on Wednesday, Mr Ozigbo tackled the Supreme Court for delivering judgement on his appeal without proper examination.

“On Monday, under intense pressure from anti-democratic forces, our Supreme Court bowed, not to truth or justice, but to fear.

“Under the shadow of intimidation, our lawyers were silenced, and our case — a case of truth, merit, and hope — was denied a hearing,” he wrote.

“They (Supreme Court) announced their verdict without listening, decided without examining, and declared without conscience.”

The politician said although he wrote with a “heavy heart” about the judgement, he remained unbroken.

“I refuse to despair. Because I know something (that) courts cannot silence — the voice of conscience, the power of faith, and the will of a people who will not bow to the darkness.

“We will not bow. We will not surrender. We will not let darkness write our destiny,” he stated, assuring that he would continue to fight on without bitterness and violence.

Mr Ozigbo stressed that the battle to reverse the election of Mr Ukachukwu as APC candidate was not his personal battle, but a “struggle for every Nigerian who believes that truth still matters.”

“So I stand today, not defeated, but determined. God is just starting with us, and we will be vindicated soon.

“Let history record that when others chose silence, we spoke up; when others compromised, we stood. That in the face of injustice, we did not curse the darkness — we lit a candle,” he said.

“And as we hold that candle high, let the world see that our faith is stronger than their fear.”

Background

On 5 April, Mr Ukachukwu scored 1,455 votes to win the APC governorship ticket, while Mr Ozigbo came second with 67 votes.

Two other aspirants, Edozie Madu and Johnbosco Onunkwo, secured eight and 26 votes, respectively.

But Mr Ozigbo immediately petitioned APC’s appeals committee, alleging that the primary was a “fraud and charade.”

When the committee dismissed the petition, the politician filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, challenging the eligibility of Mr Ukachukwu to contest in the primary election.

In July, the court dismissed the suit.

Justice Evelyn Anyadike held that Mr Ozigbo failed to “incontrovertibly” prove that Mr Ukachukwu was not eligible for the APC primary election.

Mr Ozigbo also lost at the Court of Appeal which also affirmed Mr Ukachukwu’s election as the APC candidate.

Dissatisfied, Mr Ozigbo filed another appeal at the Supreme Court.