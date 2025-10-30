The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has announced plans to commence monthly psychiatric evaluation for all prison inmates across the country from November 2025.

The Vice President of the association, Benjamin Olowojebutu, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during a visit to the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The visit also featured the donation of re-useable sanitary pads to all female inmates nationwide.

The initiative was supported by Diatom Impact/Platform Capital, a Nigerian company that manufactures the sanitary products.

Mr Olowojebutu said the psychiatric evaluation would ensure that every inmate had access to mental health tools, while the sanitary pad donation aimed to promote the dignity and wellbeing of female inmates.

“Today marks a great day for me personally, in July, we met with the investigative panel and heard touching revelations about the condition of inmates, especially the hygiene of women,” he said.

“I made a vow that day that NMA would provide sanitary pads to support them.”

He noted that the association’s findings also showed that inmates required consistent psychological support and psychiatric assessment to aid rehabilitation.

“With our continued collaboration with the NCoS, we are confident that the lives of inmates; both male and female will improve,” he said.

“We have agreed, together with our partners at Diatom Impact/Platform Capital, to continue being our brothers’ keepers.”

In his response, the Controller-General of the NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche, commended the NMA for its commitment to improving the welfare of inmates and for sustaining its partnership with the Service.

Mr Nwakuche said the NMA’s donation and its pledge to provide ongoing medical and mental health support showed sincerity and professionalism.

He also praised Diatom Impact/Platform Capital for building an incubation centre at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, where inmates are receiving training and certification in digital skills, including Cisco programmes.

“Our inmates are not the dregs of society; they come from all walks of life and deserve opportunities for rehabilitation.

“We must continue to involve NGOs and well-meaning Nigerians in making life better and more meaningful for them.”

On his part, Akintoye Akindele, Chairman of Diatom Impact/Platform Capital, said supporting inmates is a moral obligation, as many found themselves in prison due to circumstances beyond their control.

Mr Akindele said everybody deserves dignity, hope, and a chance at life. It’s an honour to partner with the NMA because they are the real heroes doing the work of nation-building.

“We must focus on positive stories and support good initiatives that uplift our society,” he said.

He added that inmates should not be treated as outcasts but as citizens deserving of respect and rehabilitation.

“Prisoners are human beings first,” he said. “They are in correctional facilities to learn and become better. We must build a country that treats every life with dignity.”

(NAN)