Benin City is set for a night that will bring people together like never before. On Sunday, 2nd November 2025, Rockland Club, 23 Ihama Road (Opp. Legislative Quarters), will open its doors to music lovers, friends, and anyone looking for a good time. The city will feel the buzz as the Goldberg Takeover Party arrives, turning an ordinary evening into something to remember.

The party begins with a thrilling DJ Battle, where the city’s top turntable talents go head-to-head for bragging rights and the crowd’s approval. Each spin, mix, and transition will keep the audience on their feet, moving to the beats as the competition heats up. Hypeman Hardvantage will be on the floor, moving through the crowd, engaging with guests, and keeping the energy high. His presence ensures that everyone is part of the action, cheering, dancing, and fully immersed in the excitement from start to finish.

The night will come alive with a spectacular live performance from Erigga, whose beats and stage presence will keep the entire venue buzzing. His music, full of energy and street anthems, will have the crowd singing, dancing, and connecting in a way that only live music can create. Rockland Club will be transformed into a playground of fun, with moments that everyone will remember long after the night ends

To turn up the excitement even more, there will be surprise interactive games, giveaways, and premium experiences spread across the venue, ensuring that everyone leaves with moments that truly define the Gold Standard of enjoyment.

From Akure to Ibadan, Ilesha to Ejigbo, Goldberg’s Takeover Party has consistently delivered unforgettable nights of connection and culture. Now, it’s Benin City’s time to feel the Gold Standard of enjoyment in grand style.

For Goldberg, Goldberg isn’t just hosting another event, it’s bringing people together to celebrate music, and good times. The brand continues to connect with her consumers city by city, creating spaces where people gather and simply have fun. The Benin City edition promises hundreds of consumers coming together to enjoy great music, games, and experiences, reinforcing Goldberg’s position as Nigeria’s undisputed king of enjoyment.

Come with your crew, bring your energy, and prepare for a night where Benin City becomes the epicentre of golden fun. This is one event you do not want to miss. The drinks will be cold, the music hot, and the atmosphere unforgettable.